Download Funimate, fun video editor for Android

Funimate is a complete and fun video editor for Android devices, a free application with which you can create compositions in a pleasant way, although it is especially suitable for all those people who upload videos to TikTok or Instagram.

Once the video is recorded with the camera of your Android phone, this is when you should try Funimate since it is a quite advanced editor with multiple functions to create a project as if it were a professional, although you should spend time trying everything it offers.

Have multiple transitions, video effects, filters, stickers or stickers for videos, animations, backgrounds of all kinds, etc. With all these possibilities, you will have no choice but to test each and every one of these parameters to see the result.

8 programs to edit videos

You will find all this in the library of elements, where there are also effects for texts, the possibility of adding music and more. One of the most attractive possibilities of Funimate is that works with a multilayer system, so that you can edit layer by layer, so if you make a mistake with something, it is easily editable or removable.

Being a video editing app, you will be able to carry out the basic tasks such as merging videos, cutting those pieces that do not interest you or remembering their duration. If you prefer, you also have the options to create slow videos and even in reverse, that is, they go in the opposite direction.

Once you have the video to your liking, with the effects, music, filters and other parameters that you have wanted to add, it is time to share it on social networks. Videos edited with Funimate are perfect to be uploaded to TikTok and also as an Instagram Reel.

There is also the funimate community, where you can also share your creations and get followers. It’s a matter of being very creative and trying each and every one of the different parameters that this video editor offers for your projects.

While it may be a bit tricky at first use Funimate, once you start learning by editing videos, it is a matter of time that it takes you less and less time to create your personalized videos, although everything will depend on the level of quality you want your videos to have.

