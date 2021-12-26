Edwin Cardona would leave a juicy profit for Tijuana; would sign with Racing

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.26.2021





The Xolos from Tijuana they are already rubbing their hands with the money they hope to get in this winter market with Edwin cardona. And is that the Colombian Your loan with Boca Juniors ends this December 31Therefore, the next day you should report to the Mexicans who are the owners of your letter.

However, the Argentine newspaper Olé states that Racing Club is willing to make an offer to the Xolos for the Cardona pass, they are even willing to make an economic effort for the player, since it transpired that the Mexicans they would be asking five million dollars.

The figure seems to be very high given the low performance it had Edwin cardona with Boca Juniors, although in the Academy They trust that the Colombian can be of great benefit in the institution, especially that throughout 2021 they suffered from a ‘creative’.

The friendship that links him with Racing

Likewise, the Argentine newspaper explained that one of the main factors that would lead to Cordona to Racing, is the strong friendship he has with the team’s strategist, Fernando Gago, with whom he shared the pitch as a player in Boca Juniors between 2017 and 2018.

“The Racing coach is convinced that Edwin may be that jump in the hierarchy that he is looking for in the creation of the game.. He imagines him managing the times of his team and feeding football to an ‘Academy’ that missed a natural point guard horrors, “said Olé.