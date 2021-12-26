Edwin Cardona would stay in Argentina: Racing seeks to sign him for 2022 | Colombians Abroad

Although at the top of the season, Edwin cardona He spoke of the desire to stay in Boca Juniors, the xeneize did not respond to his wink and let him go, already with the purchase option expired. Xolos from Tijuana Nor has it received any communication to date on the extension of the loan and now the Colombian midfielder must define a new team for 2022.

From the Mexican club, owner of his pass, they have already confirmed the interest of two Argentine clubs. One of them would be Racing de Avellaneda, which for the press of that country becomes the first option of the Colombian.

Although his name was recently linked as a possibility in the Betplay League, it was a simple poll by Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali. His high salary took him away from the scarlets and this was confirmed by Tulio Gómez himself, the club’s maximum shareholder. Everything indicates that Cardona will continue abroad and will play, at least another season, in Argentina.

TyC Sports highlighted this Sunday that Racing is excited about the signing of Edwin. Fernando Gago, current coach of the academy, wants it. That would be another reason that brings Cardona closer to the Avellaneda team. He played alongside Gago in Boca between 2017 and 2018, and they have a good relationship. The same coach would have expressed his desire to have him next season.

Now, the downside is still the high salary of the ’10’. In Tijuana they are not willing to pay 50% of their salary as they did at the time with Boca and that is why the club that hires him adjusts to the aspirations of Cardona. According to Tulio Gómez recently, the steering wheel receives 100,000 dollars a month and this was the reason why America ruled him out as a signing.

In the last days, too There was speculation with the Colombian’s new look and in Argentina many understood it as a nod to Racing. Decided to change hair color, wearing it ashy (white) with a light blue streak. For now, the Antioqueño is enjoying his family vacations while his Tijuana club is in charge of negotiating with his new club. It should be remembered that Jorge Alberto Hank, president of Xolos, did not rule out that he stay to play in Mexico either.