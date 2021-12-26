El Chavo del 8: the tragic final chapter that never aired

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/25/2021





El Chavo del 8 filled the hearts of millions of people, Mexican and other nationalities, maintaining its popularity for more than 20 years. His emotional end touched each of the spectatorsbut what would have happened if his destiny had been different.

According to the Chespirito.ORG site, the ending that we all know was not the original, since its creator and interpreter, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, had planned a tragic outcome for the character that captivated different generations.

And is that Chespirito had thought that Chavo would be killed trying to save a child. The accident scenes would not have been recorded, although Yes, it was contemplated to show the characters crying for the death of the boy in the barrel.

On this Christmas Eve, we want to wish all the best to you and your loved ones. We send you a hugotototote. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/6ZFmWJyX6X – Chavo del Ocho (@ChavodelOcho_Of) December 25, 2021

Why was the end of Chavo not broadcast?

Gómez Bolaños claimed that the heroic act The protagonist will demonstrate the nobility, bravery and kindness of Chavo. Fortunately for the viewers that tragic fate it didn’t happen thanks to Chespirito’s daughter.

Graciela Gómez Fernández, psychologist and daughter of the actor, convinced his father to change the ending of the series, because he considered that said event would be devastating for the spectators who followed Chavo for so many years.