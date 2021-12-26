Emelec acquires 100% of the sports and federation rights of Alejandro Cabeza | National Championship | sports

The forward will remain in the millionaire table for four seasons.

The Club Sport Emelec announced this Saturday that it reached an agreement with Aucas for the acquisition of all of the federative and economic rights of the Ecuadorian forward Alejandro Cabeza, who in turn signed a four-season contract with the millionaires. The ram was one of the priorities for the assembly of Emelec’s 2022 squad, since it was an important piece for the scheme and proposal of the Spanish technical director Ismael Rescalvo.

“El Bombillo acquires from Aucas the definitive pass and 100% of its federative and economic rights from Alejandro Cabeza. He was a figure in the attack of the blue box in the 2021 season and signed for 4 seasons, “the blue cast reported in a statement shared on their official networks.

The 24-year-old soccer player made his arrival at Emelec in 2021, after passing through Independiente del Valle and being bought by Aucas.

Despite a complicated muscle injury suffered during the season, Cabeza was present in 26 of the 32 games played by the electricians in 2021: 19 as a starter, 7 as a variant and was replaced 9 times. The striker was one of the team’s scorers in the national championship, with 9 annotations. But his contribution to the functioning of the team goes beyond goals. He delivered two assists and had 19 scoring chances created, according to LigaPro records. (D)