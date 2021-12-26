Eric del Castillo thinks of Carmen Salinas and they go on top of her | AFP

Unfortunately Carmen Salinas was ahead of us on the east road December 9, a situation that made the Mexican people mourn, however not all the words about them were also received.

This is what happened to the famous actor Eric del Castillo, who left Carmelita’s fans a bit upset, all because of comments that were well-intentioned for him.

And is that the famous father of Kate del Castillo I wanted to highlight the great intelligence with which Carmen Salinas acts, but the bad thing was that she said she was not a great beauty, which made the users go on top of him.

“They criticized me because I commented but I have every reason in the world, Carmelite She was not a great beauty, she did not have a statuesque body, however, she had enough intelligence to succeed in this race in every way ”, he commented.

Of course, he only sought to enhance the great talent and intelligence of his former co-worker, he admired her very much and considers that one of her strengths was her excellent form of communication.

“I recognize that she was a great woman, she knew how to accommodate herself within the artistic environment with intelligence, talent, friendships, in short, a very intelligent woman apart from her great gifts as an artist, as an actress, especially her great power of communication. he made the whole world love ”.

Eric del Castillo spoke of Carmen Salinas trying to highlight something good and users misinterpreted it.



Let us remember that the famous Carmen Salinas worked many telenovelas, Mexican films and of course also in her work producing the adventurer, in which she also had her own role.

He had a long history in the entertainment world

Let’s remember that it was around 11:30 p.m. that Carmen Salinas finally left to rest in peace after a month of being in intensive care after having suffered a stroke. It was Juan Osorio who shared the news on social networks that that night would be remembered as a very sad one because unfortunately Mexico would have lost one of its legends.