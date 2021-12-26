Esteban Loaiza breaks the silence after leaving prison

The ex-pitcher of the MLB, Esteban Loaiza, He talked a bit about the biggest stumble of his life when he was locked up in jail for drug problems.

“I hope they do not take the role in this matter, in saying that what happened to me I was not involved, I have never done it and I never did, I thank God that I am here, I was doing my time and nothing happened to me, I went well ”said Loaiza.

“It was very difficult for me, it is one of the things that the time I was locked up I knew who is for me and who is not, my family was always with me. I thank my fans for the support they gave me while in a very difficult situation in my life and career ”added the veteran.

“Now I am with the children, trying to start over to give baseball clinics, this is what I like the most and I will do it in Tijuana,” Esteban concluded.

YOUR FIRST WORDS Esteban Loaiza says “I have never done it, I never did” in relation to the crime that was charged. The former Major League Baseball pitcher, and one of Mexico’s top winners in the best baseball in the world, seeks his reintegration into society. 🎥 @elimparcialcom pic.twitter.com/aqrFHOnopQ – PureBeisbol (@Beisbolpuro) December 22, 2021

It should be noted that Loaiza is the second Mexican with the most wins in MLB history, only surpassed by the legendary Fernando Valenzuela.

Throughout his career in the Major Leagues, which began in 1995 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Loaiza accumulated a record of 126 wins and 114 losses, with a 4.65 ERA in 2,099 innings with 1,382 strikeouts.

Loaiza was a two-time all-star, pitched for the Pirates, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletes, New York Yankees and the Angeles Dodgers.