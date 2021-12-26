events you cannot miss in 2022

This is what 168 soccer fields look like in the desert 3:07

(CNN Spanish) – 2022 arrives with many political events in the region and two of the most important sporting events in the world: the Winter Olympics and the long-awaited World Cup in Qatar. Ah! And Dua Lipa will have a tour of Latin America.

These are the prospects for 2022 events.

2022 Winter Olympics

Controversies surrounding the Beijing Winter Olympics 2:38

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place February 4-20, 2022. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place March 4-13, 2022.

Beijing is the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympics. The 2008 Summer Olympics were also held in Beijing.

In total, 13 venues, divided between the areas of Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing, will be used during the 17 days of the Games. A new venue, the National Speed ​​Skating Oval, was built in Beijing, and existing venues are being renovated for the Games.

A total of 109 events will take place, in 15 disciplines of seven sports: biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating and skiing.

All the Games will have artificial snow for outdoor events, since it does not snow much there.

The Beijing Games will include new mixed men’s and women’s team events in freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, snowboarding and ski jumping.

The Games have come under fire amid allegations of human rights abuses in China, particularly towards the minority Uighur population.

Don’t miss the coverage of these games on CNN.

Qatar Soccer World Cup 2022

A trip through the stadiums of Qatar that you cannot miss 2:41

This is one of the most important sporting events in the world, bringing together 32 soccer teams from around the world every four years.

The 2022 event will be in Qatar, and unlike previous years when it was held in the middle of the year, next year the World Cup will start on November 21 and end on December 18, 2022.

The qualifiers began in 2019, but in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, the classification will not be defined until March 2022.

In addition to the host country, there are already several qualifiers for the championship, including favorites such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany and the defending champion, France.

This is how the quotas are distributed:

Europe – UEFA: 13 spots

Africa – CAF: 5 places

South America – Conmebol: 4.5 seats

Asia – AFC: 4.5 seats

North America, Central America and the Caribbean – Concacaf: 3.5 seats

Oceania – OFC: 0.5 seats

The opening match of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on November 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm local time (05:00 am Miami time) at Al Bayt Stadium, a stadium with capacity for 60,000 spectators.

The local times for the group stage matches will be at 01:00 pm, 04:00 pm, 07:00 pm and 10:00 pm; while the matches of the last day of this phase, as well as the subsequent qualifying rounds will be played simultaneously at 06:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Khalifa International Stadium will host the third-place match to be played on December 17, while the final will be played at 06:00 pm local time at Lusail Stadium before 80,000 spectators.

Political events in Latin America in 2022

In Latin America presidential elections are expected in several countries.

Possession of the new president of Honduras

It is expected that on January 27 the successor of Juan Orlando Hernández will take office as president of Honduras. The candidate Xiomara Castro, candidate of the Partido Libertad y Refundación, has the advantage with 51.20% of preference, according to the most recent report from the CNE of Honduras.

Castro, 62, is the former first lady and wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted on June 28, 2009. Her triumph would make her the first woman to govern Honduras.

General elections in Costa Rica

On that day, Costa Ricans are scheduled to vote for president and vice president, as well as deputies of the Legislative Assembly, according to the schedule of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

If necessary, April 3 would be the second round. The inauguration of a new president, successor to Carlos Alvarado Quesada, is scheduled for May 8.

Elections in Colombia 2022

Legislative elections will be held in Colombia on March 13. That day representatives to the House and senators will be elected; some internal party consultations will also take place.

On May 29 the presidential elections will be held in Colombia and, if necessary, the second round will be held on June 19.

On August 7, the successor of Iván Duque takes office.

Referendum against AMLO

A recall referendum on the mandate of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in 2018, is scheduled to be held on April 10.

Presidential elections in Brazil

On October 2, general elections will be held in Brazil, where the president of that country will be elected. If necessary, a second round would be held on October 30.

President Jair Bolsonaro joined the Liberal party a few weeks ago to run in the 2022 presidential elections. The president of Brazil appeared and won the 2018 elections with the Social Liberal Party, but left the formation in 2019 due to differences with the leadership. Since then, he was not affiliated with any political party.

Events and musical shows in Latin America

Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia in 2022

Dua Lipa and her ‘Future Nostalgia’ will be in Mexico in 2022 0:59

British pop star Dua Lipa will visit five Latin American cities in 2022 as part of her Futura Nostalgia Tour.

Dua Lipa, who will make a world tour that begins in Miami in January 2022, will be in Buenos Aires on September 14; at the Estadio Bicentenario in Santiago de Chile on September 16. He will then visit Bogotá in the Parque Salitre Mágico on September 18, and will close the tour of Latin America in Mexico City, on September 21 and in Monterrey, Mexico, on September 23.

Soda Stereo will have several events in the region

Soda Stereo: the guests at the tribute to Cerati 0:43

The survivors of the legendary group Soda Stereo will restart the tour that began in 2020 with concerts by Charly Alberti and Zeta Bosio in the Dominican Republic on February 12; in Miami on February 27; Los Angeles, March 3; Mexico City on March 9, Panama City on March 17, Asunción on April 2 and Santiago de Chile on April 10, 2022.

Guns N ‘Roses

The legendary rock band will visit the United States, Mexico and Brazil as part of a world tour in 2022.

On May 21 they will be in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The band will arrive at Rock en Rio in September 2022.

Then they will visit four cities in Mexico, like this: Mérida, October 15; Guadalajara, October 18; Mexico City, October 21, and they will close in Monterrey on October 23 before continuing with their tour in Europe.

Justin Bieber

With his Justice World Tour, the Canadian singer will visit three Latin American countries in 2022.

In addition to a long tour of the United States that begins on February 18 and with which he will visit cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, San José, Las Vegas, Portland; as well as Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Bieber will arrive in Latin America from May.

In Mexico it will be on May 22 in Monterrey; on 23 in Zapopán, and on May 25 and 26 in Mexico City.

He will then go to Rock in Rio on September 4.

On September 7 he will be in Ñuñoa, Chile. And he will close his tour of Latin America on the 10th of that month in La Plata, Argentina.

Metallica: The 2022 Tour

The trash metal band Metallica has several concerts in Latin America for 2022.

He will visit Santiago de Chile on April 27; then they will go to Buenos Aires on the 30th of that month.

Later, in Brazil, they will be in Porto Alegre on May 5; Curitiba, on May 7; Sao Paulo on May 10 and Belo Horizonte on May 12.