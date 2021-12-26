F1 2021: Mercedes’ options in the face of a possible retirement of Lewis Hamilton

Lrumors about a possible withdrawal of Lewis hamilton They already shook Mercedes. In the face of uncertainty, the team has already begun to analyze different options for the following season.

According to Daily Express, Mercedes is studying different candidates, as they await the final decision of the seven-time world champion. Although Toto Wolff has expressed his wishes that the British should stay.

“I hope Lewis continues to compete because he is the best driver of all time”; Wolff commented on earlier days. However, I reiterated that the defeat in Abu Dhabi was practically impossible to digest.

As part of the list of possible candidates to take the place dstake Stoffel Vandoorne, who is already part of the squire and is currently one of the test pilots. He also runs EQ in Formula E and raced in 2017 and 2018 for McLaren in F1.

The team’s other test driver, Nyck de Vries, is also another option already under consideration. However, the preference will be headed by Vandoorne.

But as for pilots with more experience to conquer the position left by Hamilton, The media suggests that the squire is behind Esteban Ocon. The Alpine rider has already been a Mercedes reserve for a while and they will seek to return but this time in a privileged place. While one of the most distant options would be Nico Hulkenberg.

The report also notes that in a desperate attempt, the team has not ruled out the option to roll back Valtteri Bottas’ agreement with Alfa Romeo so that he has the possibility of rejoining and taking advantage of his experience in the squire for the following year. However, Hamilton will have the last word.