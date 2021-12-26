Farewell to the Ancient leader! Malacateco gives the surprise and will play the grand final of the Apertura 2021

The Argentine forward Matías Rotondi silenced the Pensativo Stadium and the Bulls go for the title

SACATEPÉQUEZ – Deportivo Malacateco will play the grand final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Guatemalan football, after drawing 1-1 with Old GFC, at the Pensativo Stadium, in the second leg of the semifinal series. The Toros had won 2-0 at the Estadio Santa Lucía to seal their pass to their second final in history with a 3-1 aggregate.

The rival of the border team will be known this Sunday, after Communications Y Municipal, The teams with the most title winners in the Central American country will be measured at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores National Stadium, at 8:00 p.m. The series is tied without goals.

With the mexican Carlos ‘el Gullit’ Peña As a banner and a fearsome offense, made up of the Paraguayan Pedro Báez and the Brazilian Romario Da Silva, Antigua GFC was left empty-handed, despite having been the best team in the qualifying phase, with a record score of 46 units .

The Bulls entered the final phase in fourth position and were installed in the semifinals, after eliminating the current champion, Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, from the hand of Mexican coach Roberto Hernández, who arrived at the institution as a fire extinguisher, after the departure of Argentine strategist Matías Tatangelo five days after the start of the championship.

Malacateco will play its second final, after its first appearance in the big party in the Clausura 2019 Tournament, when he had to settle for the runner-up, when he saw today’s rival, Antigua GFC, lift the title.

Rotondi, always Rotondi

The Bulls had to spend Christmas Eve in a concentration hotel in Antigua Guatemala. National League programming forced the group to leave the family on a special holiday in Guatemala.

And Argentine forward Matías Eduardo Rotondi made the sacrifice worth it. The youth World Cup player and Argentinos Juniors youth squad, the South American has been fundamental to the success of Malacateco. He has scored 17 goals in the championship, including the one that sealed his place in the grand final. He celebrated by taking off his camisole and dedicating the goal to his mother, who is on her birthday.

Antigua GFC was a flood in the first half and he had done things almost perfectly, the guide on the court of Carlos Mejía lowered. The locals knocked on the rival door from the beginning, within a minute they had already produced the first dangerous action.

After a couple of saves from goalkeeper Rubén Daría Silva, the well-deserved goal for the hosts finally arrived. It was the work of the Paraguayan Pedro Baez, who appeared only in the heart of the area to head a ball that came from the boots of Carlos Mejía, at 37.

It seemed that it was the goal that opened the door to qualification, but all hope died at minute 51, when Matías Rotondi beat the goalkeeper Braulio linares with a crossed shot, after a pass from Enzo Herrera, in a counterattack in which the Antigüeños were badly stopped.

Antigua dominated and reached the rival goal on continuous occasions, but no longer found the goal for, at least, the victory in the match. While, Jose Ochoa He had to sentence the series, but his shot was well stopped by goalkeeper Linares.