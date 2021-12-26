Ferran Torres arrived in Barcelona to undergo a medical examination with Barça

Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Spanish striker Ferrán Torres is already in Barcelona and is scheduled to undergo a medical examination this Monday morning to become a new Barcelona player, according to the Catalan sports newspapers ‘Sport’ and ‘Mundo Deportivo’ this Sunday. The Spanish international will join the Barça entity from Manchester City, the club for which he signed in the summer of 2020 from Valencia, and will be the second winter reinforcement after the hiring of Brazilian full-back Dani Alves. The official presentation of Ferran Torres, whose signing has not yet been confirmed by Barcelona, ​​is scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, open at the Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres could make his debut in the Copa del Rey against Linares on Wednesday, January 5.