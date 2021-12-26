Ferran Torres arrived in Barcelona to undergo a medical examination with Barça

Barcelona, Spain.
Spanish striker Ferrán Torres is already in Barcelona and is scheduled to undergo a medical examination this Monday morning to become a new Barcelona player, according to the Catalan sports newspapers ‘Sport’ and ‘Mundo Deportivo’ this Sunday.
The Spanish international will join the Barça entity from Manchester City, the club for which he signed in the summer of 2020 from Valencia, and will be the second winter reinforcement after the hiring of Brazilian full-back Dani Alves.
The official presentation of Ferran Torres, whose signing has not yet been confirmed by Barcelona, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, open at the Camp Nou.
After closing the agreement with Manchester City and with the player himself, the forward, a transfer expressly requested by Xavi Hernández, will start working this week with the rest of his teammates.
The Blaugrana coach has already designed the plan with which to involve the Spanish international in the squad from day one.
The first training session after the Christmas break, in which the players have been able to recharge their batteries, is scheduled for this Tuesday, December 28. It will be then when Ferran Torres makes his debut on the grass of the Ciutat Esportiva and starts his time as a Blaugrana.
Although he has not played since he was injured with the Spanish team (he suffers a broken foot), the forecast is that he is already recovered. The medical services understand that, as it is not a muscle injury, the player will already be available for Xavi when he returns from vacation.