First Christmas without Alaïa! Toni Costa lives a bitter night, tests positive for COVID-19: PHOTOS

Although the Christmas It is one of the most anticipated times, many people will have festivities without their loved ones due to the pandemic Yet the omicron variant.

The United States is going through a new wave of infections, in which the variant is dominating 70% of new cases.

In the last few days, we have reported on several Famous who have tested positive as the driver Rashel Diaz.

On this occasion, who announced that he gave positive for COVID-19 is Toni Costa, who will have to spend a bitter Christmas if his daughter Alaïa.

This was announced by the dancer through his Instagram account, where he shared through his stories the photo of the test that was carried out and that came out positive.

“A bittersweet Merry Christmas, I am positive for COVID-19 and positive that everything is going to be fine. Today I had the good fortune to spend again good night and tomorrow Christmas with my daughter and it will not be possible“.

Fortunately, the Spanish he feels good in health, although sadness invades him for not being able to spend these dates with his daughter.

He also shared a series of christmas photos with Alaïa where he highlights the memories he has had with the little girl, as well as his change of plans due to the virus.

“Unfortunately COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter of the world, “he wrote.

He also shared that with all health and safety protocols he went to leave his daughter’s gifts to her house, without having contact with her or Adamari López.

