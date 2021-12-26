Five months were enough for Honduran Alberth Elis in the French League to double his value in the leg market

2021-12-26

The goals that the Honduran has scored Alberth elis With the Girondins de Bordeaux in France, he has made the attacker increase his value in the price market according to the site specialized in transfers, Transfertmarkt in its last update.

Since last December 16, Elis’s token now has a value of 6.6 million dollars, a price that must be paid by the team that wants to join their ranks, although Girondins de Bordeaux have the option to buy.

“La Panterita” arrived in France at a good level, he had scored eight goals for Boavista in Portugal’s first division in his first season in Europe and is now one to match that mark in just five months wearing the Girondins shirt.