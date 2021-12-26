Flight offer Cuba-Dominican Republic (price in MLC)

The Cuban Travel Agency has recently published an offer for flights to the Dominican Republic.

“Reserve your air ticket Havana – Santo Domingo-Havana with Viajes Cubanacán in Standard Class ”, promote on their social networks.

In the information offered to interested persons, they warn that “it is only valid for travelers with a visa to the Dominican Republic ”.

They also point out that it is possible to carry 7 kg of hand luggage and 1 hold luggage of 23 kg per person.

“The rates and differences between them are not refundable,” they clarify.

They are valid from December 17, 2021 to March 25, 2022.

The price of the Havana-Santo Domingo air ticket is 840 MLC.

It is important that travelers know the conditions imposed by the airline for this trip to the Dominican Republic from Cuba.

According to the link shared by Cubanacán, if the person buys only one route, “they must carry their return ticket with them on the day of the flight, to present it at the time of Check In at the airport, if requested.”

They also explain that “requests to change the date can only be made with a minimum of 15 days prior to the date of the confirmed ticket. If the date change is confirmed, a extra charge of 50 USD ”.

SKY HIGH assures that “it will check that all the documentation of the passengers is in order prior to the operation of the flight.”

It also informs that it reserves “at all times the right to deny the boarding in case of non-compliance with any regulations or applicable regulation ”.

They specify that they will not assume “any responsibility for the expense of land transportation of passengers, luggage, food consumption, lodging or any other concept, which is due to the interruption of their itinerary, whether caused by weather or air traffic issues. , etc”.

Regarding the baggage policy, they indicate that “medicines and toiletries, in limited quantities, and alcoholic beverages can be carried in checked luggage or hand luggage (maximum 2 liters or 2 kg)”.

They clarify that only “transportation will be allowed as electronic equipment of televisions up to 50 “linear inches.”

TRAVEL TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

“All foreign citizens who enter the Dominican Republic, exclusively for tourism purposes, must have a valid passport during their stay and departure from the national territory,” says the site Go Dominican Republic.

Consult the necessary information on applying for a visa to travel to the Dominican Republic from Cuba in this work.

All the news about sanitary measures and entry requirements to that country can be found HERE