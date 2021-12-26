follow here minute by minute

The Cali 2021 Fair began this Saturday with the traditional Salsódromo, an event that also marks the return of the maximum celebration of Cali to the presence. Follow the development here:

6:40 pm Preliminary balance of the Salsodromo

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, stressed that the Salsódromo 2021 allowed “a reflection of language, dance, music, in the intention of reconciliation”

“Thank you all for coming, remember that this is a Fair that we started with a lot of responsibility for biosecurity,” he stressed.



The President invited the people of Cali to attend the opening concert of the Fair, which will take place this Saturday at the Mariano Ramos Sports Unit, Oriente de Cali.

“I invite you to Mariano Ramos, where we are going to have ‘Alexander Abreu’ and ‘Havana D’ Primera ‘, and tomorrow (Sunday), a great timba festival,” he said.

6:00 pm Caleños enjoy the presentations

In the different spaces located along the Suroriental Highway, Cali and visitors enjoy the salsa schools that still run through the ‘Heart of the Fair’.

Caleños and visitors enjoyed the return of the traditional Salsódromo to the presence. Jorge Orozco / The Country

5:40 pm The parade of floats begins

The caravan of floats that closes the Salsodromo began its journey. The floats pay tribute to different salsa artists.

5:15 pm Tribute to Junior Jein

The Imperio Juvenil school began its participation in the Salsódromo with a tribute to the remembered urban music singer Junior Jein, who was assassinated on June 13 in Cali.

The Junior Empire School paid tribute to Junior Jein, the ‘Lord of the Pacific’. Jorge Orozco / The Country

5:00 pm Wings 4 and 5 advance along the highway

The last two wings of dancers, ‘Renacer’ and ‘Alegría’, began their tours after 4:30 pm

Wing three featured the schools Cali Rumba and Sabor, Tumbao Caleño, Expresión Salsera, Polifacéticos del Ritmo, Pasión Dance, Stilo y Sabor, School of dance, Polifacéticos del Rhythm, Pioneros ONG, Aguanilé

Meanwhile, wing four featured Sabor Rumbero, Acrosalsa latina, Tropical Swing, Danza Latina, Latin Mambo, Nueva Dimensión, Constelación Latina

The 2021 version of the Salsódromo represents the return of the event to the presence. Raúl Palacios / The Country

The dancers delighted locals and visitors. Raúl Palacios / The Country

4:30 pm Wings 2 and 3 have already started their tour

Wings two and three of the Salsodromo, called ‘Resilience’ and ‘Fortaleza’ began their journey. In the first, the Expresión Salsa y Swing, Agosá, Esencia Latina, Step Dance, Herencia Caleña, Bomba Salsera, Salsa Caché, Nueva Juventud schools were presented, while the second was attended by Sondeluz, Bembelequa, Barrunto, Jacaranda, Explosión Salsera, Senfol, New Dance Style, Sowing Stars, Rhythm Pioneers.

More than 2,600 dancers participate in the Salsodromo 2021. Raúl Palacios / The Country

Salsera Explosion was one of the schools that was part of the Salsodromo 2021. Jorge Orozco / The Country

4:15 pm The parade progresses

With the participation of schools such as Universal Dance, Combinación Rumbera, Sucursal del Swing, Anonymous, Hermandad Latina, Imagen y Expresión, Talento Juvenil and Salsa Viva, the first wing of the parade, called ‘Conciencia’, advances along the Southeast Highway with Carrera 32.

Dancers from the Universal Dance school were part of the groups that danced in the ‘Conciencia’ Wing. Raúl Palacios / The Country

4:00 pm Tension in the press area

Journalists from various media, including El País, have denounced that they have been victims of verbal and even physical attacks by some of those attending the area set up for free access, who argue that communicators are covering up their visibility. From Corfecali, so far, they have not provided a solution.

Around 3:30 pm, the public began to arrive at the free zone. Mariana Londoño / Special for El País

3:40 pm The first allegorical float appears

Caleños and visitors begin to enjoy the first allegorical floats that accompany the more than 2,600 artists who perform at the Salsodromo.

Floats in honor of the great icons of salsa and the culture of Cali parade through the so-called ‘Heart of the Fair’. Jorge Orozco / The Country

3:20 pm Salsodrome starts

With the ‘Resilience’ wing, the 2021 Salsodrome began. The dancers began to dance from the beginning of the ‘Calle de la Feria’, on the Suroriental Highway with Carrera 31.

Dancers Feria de Cali 2021. Salsódromo. By Raúl Palacios

The color is also taken around the sector. Representatives of the Barranquilla Carnival have come to enjoy the Salsódromo.

📌Negras Pollongas’ of the Barranquilla Carnival, present at the Salsódromo of the Cali Fair 💃🏻 🎥Mariana Londoño / The Country pic.twitter.com/44u8RVF8o3 – El País Cali 📰 # ElPaisPaLante (@elpaiscali) December 25, 2021

2:00 pm Attendees occupy the stands

At this time the community begins to enter the different stands that were located along the highway, in order to acquire the best seat where the entire salsa show can be seen first-hand.

Attendees who are located in the stands of the Salsódromo 2021. Feria de Cali Bernardo Peña

1:30 pm First attendees arrive

Those attending the event begin to arrive; Although the doors will officially open from 2:00 pm, many people are already in the sector waiting to be the first to enjoy this show.