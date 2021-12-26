Former Club América manager claims for an Iván Zamorano or a Claudio López

For some time now, the management of Santiago Banos as boss of the America club It is under the demanding magnifying glass of the fans, for two specific issues that are intertwined. The lack of results and the hiring of footballers of little renown. But the fan is not the only one who is encouraged to criticize this trend of years ago in the Cream blue, he also did Javier Pérez Teuffer, who in his management stage achieved two bomb reinforcements such as Iván Zamorano and Claudio López.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

“I think it is a question of budgets and also that they are giving continuity to the project. But the board must study international football more, know when the contracts of the players who are not likely to be rehired expire; It is a market that we had already won before, but little by little the Americans have been winning over us “, said the former president of the Eagles between 1999 and 2004.

Nevertheless, Javier Pérez Teuffer, admitted that the economy and the market of 15 or 20 years ago is not the same as it is now, although today there are other tools that did not exist in his time: “It is more complicated, but now there is greater access to information and you must study the contracts of those players, that is the job of the board to put the promoters aside and go direct.”

On the other hand, taking into account that the greater purchasing power of the MX League At present, he perches in the northern teams, he made the analogy between the stars that he hired in his time as leader of the Nest with the maximum figures of Mexican soccer today: “Gignac He was a good player in France, but what he did in Mexico is what has led him to be a figure, but he is not a Zamorano, not a Louse Lopez, and minus one Arlindo, Babá, Dirceu, who were already stars in their teams before coming to the America”.

To close the conversation he had with Mediotiempo, Perez Teuffer thought about the arrival of Jonathan Dos Santos: “The guy is a good player, we expected more from his brother, but they are different and this guy does not have the experience of his brother, but he is a good footballer and I think that before the departure of Cordova it can be a good solution ”.