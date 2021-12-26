Four Colombian soldiers die in a shooting in a battalion | International | News

One of the uniformed men shot the other three and then committed suicide.

At least four Colombian marines died this Saturday in a shooting in a battalion on the Caribbean island of San Andrés. There, apparently, one of the uniformed men shot the other three and then committed suicide, reported military sources.

“At the facilities of the Military Naval Police Battalion No. 11, located on the island of San Andrés, presumably, a Marine fired a weapon causing the death of three of his companions and wounding an Army soldier. Later, it seems, he ended his own life, “the Navy detailed in a statement.

The information added that the wounded uniformed man is recovering in a medical center on the island, located in the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, and that the bodies of the four deceased will be transferred to their cities of origin.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened inside the facilities of the @ArmadaColombia command on the island of San Andrés, where 4 heroes lost their lives,” Colombian President Iván Duque wrote on Twitter.

He added: “We express our solidarity to the families and our commitment to quickly clarify this unfortunate event.”

The Colombian military forces will accompany the families of the deceased and support the investigations of the competent authorities to clarify what happened. (I)