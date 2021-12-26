Geraldine Bazán as a goddess dressed in an elegant black dress | Special: Instagram

The Mexican actress and presenter, Geraldine Bazan, posed as a goddess clad in an elegant black dress that accentuated her statuesque figure during the recent photo shoot that she graced in Miami, Florida, for Estylo Magazine.

Geraldine Bazán squandered her incomparable beauty and innate flirtation in front of the camera modeling a black V-neck maxi dress with long sleeves from the exclusive store Gio Moros Store which she complemented with beaded earrings and high sandals.

The famous artist from 38 years old She posed captivatingly for the lens of renowned photographer Eden Blanco, sporting a low ponytail on her golden hair parted in the middle and smoky makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate nude lips.

Geraldine Bazán starred on the double cover of the magazine’s anniversary edition Estylo Magazine and shared some of her poses through her official accounts in which she appears dressed in exquisite seasonal outfits.

The ex-wife of the soap opera heartthrob, Gabriel Soto, attended the launch of the edition Winter 2021 from the popular fashion magazine held in Wynwood, Miami, dressed in avant-garde attire by renowned designers Victor & Jesse.

The Mexican actress and presenter is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and in recent times she has conquered more than five million followers on her official accounts with her unbeatable beauty and her charismatic personality.

In mid-August, Geraldine Bazán announced her foray as a partner and producer of a new entertainment content platform called Pop Vision Plus in which he collaborates with his friends and partners Federico Diaz, Ricardo Cárdenas and Emilio Braun.

A month ago they launched the first edition of the fashion event “Fashion Pop Miami 2021” where designers from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, New York and Miami showed the most sophisticated and risky trends for 2022.

During her extensive artistic career, the actress and presenter from Mexico City, has starred on the cover of prestigious fashion and beauty magazines and has become the image of renowned international brands.