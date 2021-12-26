Had a deformity and got a new nose for Christmas

The story of Conrado Estrada it is exciting and surely he feels it as his own Christmas miracle. This 57-year-old worker living in New YorkHe had a deformity in his nose that caused him problems breathing and even eating.

“People were staring at me,” the man told the newspaper. New York Post. “The children asked their mothers what had happened to me, and I avoided it by using a face mask all the time, ”he added.

The strange shape of his nose was not only a matter of aesthetics, it also obstructed his breathing, and caused him to snore. “It had reached my lips and every time I ate a bite I touched the spoon“, He said.

Now he has a new physical appearance and it is all thanks to a chance meeting with him. Plastic Surgeon Thomas romo, director from facial reconstructive plastic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital.

“” This must be affecting his life, Romo thought, his relationship with other people … and his ability to get a job, and his self-esteem “”Dr. Thomas RomoDirector of Facial Reconstructive Plastic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital“

The doctor she thought that this deformity was affecting her life, her ability to get a job, to relate to other people, and her self-esteem. So, through his Little Baby Face foundation, he covered the Ad Honorem operation Conrado, as documented by the Post.

Romo told the NY Post that he was “a little excited” to meet Estrada when he showed up at his home in Bronxville with a paint crew about five months ago.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2021/12/26/hombre-con-barba-y-bigote- limitada44f0f.png External source (Conrado Estrada after the reconstruction of his nose.)

“It was very bad,” said the doctor on the “bump” of Estrada, who looked as if he had “a penis in his nose,” according to Romo’s description. “It was a latent infection … and it would have continued.”

The result could not be better. “You would think he won an Olympic gold medal. Now he lifts his chest, sticks his face out, he’s a smiling man. I feel very good for him!” doctor.

Confidence makes “a better and more productive person in society,” Romo said.

Estrada He said the reaction from loved ones has been “huge.” He told The Post: “I believe that God sent an angel to take care of me, and this is how I see Dr. Romo.”