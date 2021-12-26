He got bigger, he forgot to play and he is the first scholarship to leave Rayados

The team of Rayados from Monterrey woke up the transfer market and after being inactive, they started looking for players and one of them would be the midfielder of Blue Cross, Luis Romo.

The Mexican national team would be an important bet for Javier Aguirre facing the Club World Cup, but, for his arrival to be known, he will have to get rid of one of his players who are on a scholarship in the squad.

Since 2019 he disappeared and stopped showing his best football and that Charly Rodríguez was very far away, who was even compared to Xavi from BarcelonaWell, it seems that that enlarged him and made him forget his roots on the court.

Can Charly Rodríguez leave Rayados?

Luis Romo interests Striped and according to ESPN, the machine requests as part of the negotiation Charly Rodríguez, a 24-year-old player. It has a value of 10 million euros, and has a contract until June 2023, for which, Rayados can still take advantage of it with a good sale rather than with an exchange.

