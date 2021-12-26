He left Pumas as a crack, broke it in his team and could return to Pedregal

Arribas and González celebrating a goal

Everything seems to indicate that Pumas of the UNAM will not have reinforcements for him Closing 2022, since so far they have not incorporated any external element, being the youth squad Omar Islas the only official incorporation so far, who arrives from Pumas Tabasco.

However, this could change due to an old acquaintance of the University could go back to Mexico after military in the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain, is about Alexander Arribas, who had a brief adventure through Mexican soccer thanks to Pumas.

According to Spanish media, the 32-year-old Spanish central defender will return to Mexico after leaving the Real Oviedo, a club with which he had a contract until June 2022 and with which he played a total of 67 games, in which he scored 2 goals, according to data from Transfermarkt.

With the Pumas of the UNAM, Arribas He had a great performance, played 47 games, scoring 2 goals and giving an assist; however, he went to Real Oviedo in the summer of 2019 and will now leave the Spanish team after the arrival of David Costas Y Dani Calvo.

Although the club of the MX League to which it could reach, a return to PumasSince the university students were the ones who opened the doors of Mexican football for him and with whom he lived great moments and gave very good performances, it is currently valued at 200 thousand euros, a figure that may not be so onerous for the Auriazules.