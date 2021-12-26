“He-Man” toy designer passes away

T. Mark Taylor, an artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchises as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday in California at age 80.

The cause was heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday.

This 2018 photo provided by Rebecca Taylor shows artist and toy designer Mark Taylor at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his Southern California home. He was 80. (Rebecca Taylor via AP) ( The Associated Press )

He-Man was the muscular symbol of Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, which later spawned a cartoon series that became very popular with children. He-Man was the epitome of the muscular warrior, but he also became an icon for the LGBTQ community, which found similarities to the secret life of Prince Adam, He-Man’s alter ego.

As with many creative endeavors, many hands shaped the franchise. Taylor said the prototypes dated from his childhood when he had fantasies about being the “next hero.” He said he based the concept for He-Man on his vision of the Cro-Magnon men in addition to the Vikings.

Mattel sold more than 70 million action figures from its Masters of the Universe collection – which went on sale in 1982 – in the brand’s first two years, according to The New York Times.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise – with its heroes Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and Leonardo – spawned a long animated series, action movies and the popular catchphrase: “Cowabunga.”

Although Taylor did not create any of the characters, his work as a designer helped propel them as iconic images to many children around the world.

Terrell Mark Taylor – known by his middle name Mark – was born on June 5, 1941. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, designer Rebecca Salari-Taylor.

Taylor’s work was featured in documentaries, including “Power of Grayskull” and “The Toys That Made Us.”

“If I created a hero for this time, I would be a hero, because it is time, because the heroes of our times are women … We men had our day,” Taylor said at the 2015 He-Man festival.