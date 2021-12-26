Here are some of the cryptocurrencies that rose the most and others that fell a lot throughout 2021

2021 has undoubtedly been a bull market, with Bitcoin (BTC) setting new all-time highs on various occasions. But not all crypto assets have performed the same. There have been a number of losers in addition to the majority of winners in terms of price increases.

Since the beginning of 2021, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has gained 190%, going from just under $ 800 million to more than $ 2.3 trillion today. In early November it reached an all-time high of just over $ 3 trillion.

3 cryptocurrencies that earned the most in 2021

The top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization looked somewhat different on January 1, 2021, including Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). These have said goodbye and have given way to Solana (SOL), USDC and Avalanche (AVAX) at the end of the year.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin soared this year, mostly driven by Elon Musk’s surreptitious posts on social media. On New Years Day, the DOGE token was priced at just $ 0.004 and was ignored by most cryptocurrency traders. DOGE made its first small stretch in February after the first of what would be several climbs driven by Elon.

DOGE’s price really spiked in April and May, when it rose more than 1,100% to hit an all-time high of $ 0.731 on May 8, pushing it up the charts to fourth position.

Musk extolled DOGE’s virtues as a payment network in June, sparking another round of FOMO for memecoin.

DOGE has been trending down from that epic May high, against both Bitcoin and the US Dollar. However, all the media coverage it has garnered, plus listings on major trading platforms, has still given the Shiba Inu-inspired joke coin a monumental 3,800% gain so far this year. In terms of BTC, DOGE has gained 2,100% on the year, going from 168 satoshis to 3,696 satoshis in mid-December.

DOGE / USD pair to date. Source: CoinGecko

Initial position by market capitalization on December 15: 26 – Final position: 11

Solana (SOL)

The native token of the enterprise blockchain Solana has also had a year of great earnings. In early 2021, SOL was priced at just $ 1.52, and at the time of writing, it was trading at just over $ 150. That’s an epic gain of over 9.800% in less than a year.

The SOL token hit an all-time high of $ 260 in early November, but has receded as markets began to correct at the end of the year. The huge move has caused SOL to rank fifth on the market capitalization charts, having reached fourth place. Against BTC, SOL has gained 6.473% on the year.

Large investments and increased adoption following rising Ethereum transaction costs fueled the Solana network, which has also been hailed as an “Ethereum killer.” In June, Solana Labs raised $ 314 million through a private token sale led by Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital.

SOL / USD pair to date. Source: CoinGecko

Starting position: 112 – Final position: 5

Terra (MOON)

The native token of the DeFi payment network, Terra, was also briefly in the top ten of cryptocurrencies. LUNA started the year trading at around $ 0.65 and was largely an unknown token to average retail traders.

The price rose in March and May, but didn’t really take off until August, when a huge rally took LUNA to an all-time high of $ 77.73 on December 5. At press time, LUNA was trading at a whopping 8.515% since the beginning of the year. In terms of satoshis, LUNA is up 5.815% this year against BTC.

The rapid expansion of partners in the Terra ecosystem has been largely responsible for the bullish price action.

LUNA / USD pair to date. Source: CoinGecko

Starting position (CoinMarketCap): 62 – Final position: 10

Some other tokens are also worth mentioning for their impressive gains this year, such as Avalanche’s AVAX, which is up 2,330% on the year, Polygon’s MATIC, which is up more than 12,000%, and Binance Coin (BNB) , which is up 1,271% this year.

3 cryptocurrencies that lost the most in 2021

Internet Computer (ICP)

Dfinity’s Internet Computer project appeared on the scene this year after 5 years of largely secret development. It promised an Internet revolution that would replace the billion-dollar Internet and computer industry by allowing developers to install their code directly on a “public Internet” without having to rely on third-party hosting companies.

Speculators, in their craze for the next big investment in the cryptocurrency space, pounced on ICP tokens when they hit major exchanges in mid-May, sending the price skyrocketing to an all-time high of USD 700 on May 10.

Since then, the price of ICP has practically plunged to a record low of $ 24.29 on December 4, a painful 96% drop from its peak just 7 months earlier. It has also lost 93% to Bitcoin in terms of satoshis.

ICP / USD pair to date. Source: CoinGecko

Starting / Highest Position: 8 – Final Position: 37

Eos (EOS)

The once-spoiled cryptocurrency girl, who many believed would wipe out Ethereum, has actually done very little in terms of price movements this year, while those around her have risen.

EOS had already left the top ten of the market capitalization by January 1 and continued to decline positions throughout the year. EOS prices have only gained a small 15% throughout the year, when others were in three and four figures, so we would consider it a loser if we look at the bigger picture.

The once-hyped Block.one token was trading at $ 3.25 at the time of writing, having plummeted to 50th by market capitalization. It is currently 86% below its April 2018 all-time high of $ 22.71, and has lost 22% to BTC throughout the year.

In early November, members of the EOS ecosystem expressed dissatisfaction with the direction the network was taking.

EOS / USD pair to date. Source: CoinGecko

Starting position: 15 – Final position: 50

Monero (XMR)

Monero, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has also fallen sharply on the market charts this year, as several of the major exchanges delisted digital assets that offer anonymity.

XMR prices have rallied just 17% this year and have not come anywhere near their January 2018 all-time high of $ 524. Currently trading at about $ 183, the token has plunged 66% from that peak, which which has caused a drop to 49th place on the market capitalization charts. Monero has lost 30% to Bitcoin since the beginning of the year.

XMR / USD pair to date. Source: CoinGecko

Starting position: 16 – Final position: 49

To put these gains and losses in perspective, Bitcoin is up 67.5% so far this year, while Ethereum has gained 440%.