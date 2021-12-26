How much money did the champion of the league Bet Play 2021 II win – Colombian Soccer – Sports

The Deportivo Cali, led by the former Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel, was consecrated this Wednesday champion of the Finalization Tournament of Colombia by beating at home by 1-2 at Sports Tolima in the second leg of the final. The Verdiblanco club thus conquered its tenth league title.

We invite you to read: James Rodríguez: balance of his 2021, a lost year

The Azucareros came back in the second half a game that they started losing at 13 minutes. Winger Jhon Vásquez equalized in the 58th minute and striker Harold Preciado made it 1-2 on a penalty in the 74th minute.

The central defender Julián Quiñones put forward the champion Deportes Tolima, who was surrounded by his followers today, who filled the stands of the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué. In the first leg, both teams drew 1-1.

And the prizes?

Action from the first leg between Cali and Tolima. Photo: Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Efe

From the Dimayor or the Colombian Soccer Federation, Cali did not receive any financial incentive.

The same is his players and coaching staff. However, normally the schools agree with the directors a sum of prizes in case of reaching the instance of being champions.

This situation may change in 2022. With the intention of increasing the competitiveness of local tournaments and strengthening clubs and Associations, Conmebol announced that it resolved to grant a sponsorship of USD 1,000,000 for each member country (total of USD 10,000,000 for the entire continent) in 2022.

It may interest you: Ferran Torres, the signing that Barcelona is looking for

Each Association will have the power to divide the amount into up to two prizes and determine which of their competitions will have this important incentive for the champions. The amount will be delivered at the end of 2022.

In this way, Conmebol not only aims to raise the quality of its own competitions but also to make a decisive contribution to improve the tournaments of each country and make them more attractive and competitive, awarding this award to the champions.

The decision was endorsed by the Conmebol Council meeting virtually for the last time in the year. Among other resolutions of the meeting, it also highlights the convocation to the 75th Ordinary Congress of Conmebol for April 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

SPORTS

With EFE