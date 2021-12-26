How much money does an Android developer make?

If you are thinking of studying Android application development, here is the question to the answer that you have always asked yourself, how much does an Android developer charge?

If you have ever considered study Android application development, you probably also wondered how profitable It is an application developer job for the Google operating system. Or, if you’re already in your role as a developer, you might want to know if your salary is at the level of the rest of the industry.

Whatever the reasons you are wondering, we are going to help you know how much money can you expect to earn in a job as an Android app developer, depending on multiple factors such as your age, experience in the industry, the type of programming language, your location and more.

Salary of an Android developer in Spain

According to data from Glassdoor, the Average base salary of an Android developer of 32,032 euros per year. This figure has been obtained as an estimate after analyzing different job offers currently available. If, instead, we take a look at the data provided by Indeed, we see that the median salary increases up to 38,693 euros.

Finally, from the data provided by the workers themselves through LinkedIn, we see that Android developer salaries, regardless of the years of experience, range between 14,900 and 45,00 euros, with an average of 25,000 euros per year.

Therefore, we can deduce that the average salary of an Android developer in Spain in 2021 is between 14,000 and 45,000 euros per year.

Junior vs Senior Android Developer Salary

However, the numbers vary markedly as we add new factors to the equation. If we take a look at the most recent data, we see that the salary of a Junior Android developer in Spain it is about 19,000 euros per year.

If, on the other hand, we examine the data of other countries, we will see that the average salary of Android developers increases considerably in countries like Germany or United States, with figures of 43,000 and 116.00 euros per year respectively.

Salary of an Android developer according to the programming language

Another aspect to consider when starting a career in the Android development industry is the programming language used. For some years, Java It is no longer the default language of Android when creating applications, but that position now belongs to Kotlin.

In this sense, the information provided by StackOverflow is of great interest, since it is specified that Kotlin developers have a slightly higher average annual salary – $ 54,000 – to Java developers – $ 53,000.

However, it must be taken into account that Java is a language widely used in other types of industries beyond Android development, so this data might not be entirely representative when it comes to talking about the salary of developers specialized in Android.

Finally, beyond the salary, other important aspects must be taken into account such as the type of work, either face-to-face or remote. In that sense, the job as an Android developer is one of the ideal positions to carry out remotely, and it is very likely that more and more companies choose to give their employees the option of Work from home.

