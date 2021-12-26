How to buy digital dollars in 8 minutes at the free quote and without the limits of the official market

The mechanism “peer to peer”Used by many apps and digital platforms consists of uniting two parties who want to complete a transaction. In this way, for example, Uber or Cabify contact a passenger with a driver. This same mechanism can be used to buy digital dollars in just 8 minutes, using the market price and with wider limits. that the scarce 200 dollars a month that today small savers have authorized in Argentina.

This “peer-to-peer” operation to access digital dollars is carried out through Airtm, an app that works in 125 countries and that began operating in Argentina. The system consists of opening an account and funding it with Argentine pesos (or other currencies). The platform calculates an exchange rate (”between the dollar blue and the cash with settlement ”they indicate in Airtm) to be received for that amount of pesos. If the user agrees with that value, he is immediately connected with other clients within the platform that accepts the transaction and will deposit the virtual dollars in his account.

Once the transaction is made, the platform generates a “stable currency” called AirUSD, which is backed by the dollar. “Each AirUSD ‘issued’ is backed by the equivalent of 1 dollar in a bank account in the United States, thus generating a 1 to 1 parity with the US currency and providing total security to the client”, they explain in the company.

They added that “the user’s money is backed by a stable currency which in turn is backed by a US dollar.” The digital currency used for this process in general is USDC, although others can be used stablecoins. The whole process takes between 8 and 14 minutes “and it is much cheaper than making the purchase through other platforms”, they pointed out in Airtm.

How many digital dollars can you buy? The amounts authorized to operate vary according to the historical activity of the user and increase as more is operated. The platform can request documentation to increase the amounts. At this point, the app works like most wallets to buy cryptocurrencies that work in the country. Beyond its different funding methods, the authorized amount usually grows as the client has been in the operation for a long time and justifies the origin of the funds he wishes to invest.

What is the quotation? It is usually located between the value of the free dollar and the cash with settlement, but it is not tied directly to any indicator. As it is a “peer to peer” system, the price is set by the supply and demand of those who operate.

The wallet can be funded in over 400 different ways. AirUSD digital dollars can be purchased with so-called “fiat currencies” (pesos, reais, bolivars, euros, etc.), with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, with money in wallets such as PayPal or even with gift cards from stores like Amazon, Playstation or Ebay, among other.

To function as an intermediary for this operation “peer to peer”, Airtm It is regulated by FinCEN, the United States state agency in charge of investigating and preventing money laundering, equivalent to the Financial Information Unit (FIU) in Argentina.

“We are very happy to be able to start our operations in Argentina,” he said. Ruben galindo, CEO of Airtm, which he explained already has 1 million customers in 125 countries. “Our goal is to give all Argentines in any corner of the country, the possibility of having access to a financial alternative with fewer restrictions, so that you can save in a stable currency in the simplest way possible, “he added.

