How to force dark mode in any iPhone app

With this tutorial you will be able to activate the Dark or Light Mode in specific apps on your iPhone without affecting the general theme.

Dark Mode officially arrived in iOS 13 on all supported devices. One of the latest applications to incorporate it has been Google Maps, which now allows us to activate the dark mode when reviewing the maps in the app. In addition, Google Chrome for iOS has also incorporated the function, and we teach you how to activate Chrome’s dark mode on any iPhone or iPad. However, we know that although certain apps have a dark mode, they do not always work as we want, and that is why today we come to teach you how to activate dark mode in any app from your iPhone or iPad.

In this article we will offer you two solutions, one simpler than the other. While the first is about a few settings to consider, the second is somewhat more extensive, and we will use the Shortcuts tool that is installed on our iPhone and iPad from iOS 15, and that has now also reached Mac, so we leave you the 5 shortcuts of macOS Monterey that will make your life much easier. With the Shortcuts application we can configure the individual behavior of each application and automate the dark mode of our iPhone or iPad in the apps we want.

Solution 1: Force dark mode in any iPhone app from settings

Some applications available in the App Store allow us to individually control the behavior of the dark or light theme on the iPhone and iPad. This means that no matter what the general theme of our system is at the moment, the application will always run with the one that was specified by the user.

Not all applications have this function, but here we will leave you a small list of the most popular ones in the App Store that will allow us to individually control the dark mode on iPhone and iPad:

Facebook : Click on the three horizontal lines in the lower right corner -> Settings and privacy -> Settings -> Dark mode.

: Click on the three horizontal lines in the lower right corner -> Settings and privacy -> Settings -> Dark mode. Google maps : On the home screen, tap on your profile picture -> Settings -> Dark Mode.

: On the home screen, tap on your profile picture -> Settings -> Dark Mode. Messenger : Touch your profile photo -> Dark mode.

: Touch your profile photo -> Dark mode. Snapchat : Touch your profile photo -> Settings -> App appearance.

: Touch your profile photo -> Settings -> App appearance. TikTok : Go to your profile -> Tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner -> Dark mode.

: Go to your profile -> Tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner -> Dark mode. Youtube : Tap on your profile picture -> Settings -> General -> Dark theme.

: Tap on your profile picture -> Settings -> General -> Dark theme. Feedly : Open the menu by sliding from the left -> Choose Theme -> Night Theme.

: Open the menu by sliding from the left -> Choose Theme -> Night Theme. Microsoft Teams : Touch your profile picture -> Settings -> Appearance.

: Touch your profile picture -> Settings -> Appearance. Notion : Open the side menu -> Notifications & Settings -> Apperearance -> Dark.

: Open the side menu -> Notifications & Settings -> Apperearance -> Dark. Reddit : Touch the profile photo -> Touch the moon in the lower right corner.

: Touch the profile photo -> Touch the moon in the lower right corner. Telegram : Settings -> Appearance -> Night mode.

: Settings -> Appearance -> Night mode. Trello : Account -> Select theme -> Dark.

: Account -> Select theme -> Dark. Twitter: Touch your profile photo -> Touch the light bulb in the lower left corner -> Dark mode and uncheck ‘Use device settings’.

Done, once you have done this you can force dark mode in the application of your choice without the general theme of the device modifying it every time you turn on or off the dark theme on your iPhone or iPad. If the app doesn’t have such a setting, you can still try something else.

Solution 2: Force dark theme in any app with Shortcuts

With this second solution, you can make the dark mode of the apps on your iPhone or iPad are activated or deactivated regardless of the general theme of the system. We will only need to generate an automated shortcut that activates the dark theme each time we access the selected applications.

However, this solution has a disadvantage:

The topic will not be reverted when exiting the app. That is, if we have the iPhone in light mode, when we exit an app in which we have forced dark mode, this will be the one that reigns in the general system of the device.

If you do not mind this too much, you can continue with the instructions that we will leave you below. If you want some applications to remain in Light Mode always, you can select an automation that keeps them this way so that the Dark Mode of those selected above does not interfere with their theme and they can all coexist in harmony.

Open the app Shortcuts. Tap on the tab Automation. Tap on Create personal automation. In the list, find and select App. In the new window, select the apps using the button that says’To select‘. Choose the apps you want to force dark mode on your iPhone or iPad. Touch Done. Select the option ‘Open‘that appears in the lower icons. Touch ‘Following‘.

The first section is over, now we will have to select the action that we want to be executed when applications open. In this case, it’s about forcing dark mode on them.

Touch Add action. In the search engine, type and then select ‘Set Appearance‘. Select the mode you want to run when the application opens. You can choose between Dark or Light mode. It’s your decision. Touch Following after selecting it. Disable the option ‘Ask when executing‘. Touch Ready.

As you can see, when you run the applications The Dark Theme of the iPhone or iPad will be automatically activated and will remain active in the rest of the system. If you want certain applications to keep the Light Mode, you can create an automation that activates the Light Theme in those apps on your iPhone. It’s pretty straightforward when you’ve already done it the first time.

Ready, you can now force the dark mode in the applications of your iPhone or iPad. If you ever want to undo this, you can always remove the automation from the Shortcuts app. If you’ve been excited about this feature, we’ve put together a list of 15 must-have shortcuts for your iPhone or iPad.

