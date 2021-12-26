How to install WhatsApp Plus on iOS

it’s possible install WhatsApp Plus on iOSAlthough it is not as easy as downloading the application from the App Store as if it were another application since it is a utility that is not precisely available for the iPhone, although it is for Android.

Remember that WhatsApp Plus is a “vitaminized” version of WhatsApp, although there are many other unofficial versions and they are called WhatsApp mods. As they are modified apps, they can cause errors and what is worse, that they are a reason for expulsion from WhatsApp.

And yes, WhatsApp can detect that you are using any of these unofficial applications and permanently expel you from the service, so it is best not to risk using WhatsApp Plus or any other WhatsApp mod, although if you do you should always use it with caution.

While seeing WhatsApp Plus and its different versions on Android is common, it is not so much for iOS and there are those who wonder if it is possible to install this unofficial version on iOS, the answer is yes, or at least a similar version, but it is not as easy as it would be on Android.

Requirements to install WhatsApp Plus on iOS

To install WhatsApp Plus on iOS you would have to jailbreak your iPhone, a controversial procedure that unlocks some of the functions of iOS, which allows “open” the closed system and allows, among other things, to install applications like this one from WhatsApp.

It is something similar to rooting Android. Jailbreaking is not easy and has its risks, including security. Then it would be necessary to install Cydia, an alternative application store to download WhatsApp Plus and another series of applications for the system that you cannot find in the App Store.

Inside Cydia there is an app called WhatsApp +, which is the one that should be installed and then follow the usual procedure to register your number as it is done in the official WhatsApp. It is a matter of minutes to start using the application on your iPhone.

So yes, it is possible to have WhatsApp Plus on the iPhone, but you must have jailbreak on your phone and then download the app from Cydia, but you have to be careful because using unofficial apps is a reason for expelling the app, it is always better to use official WhatsApp and update the app when necessary to enjoy all the news.

WhatsApp Web: 7 news that will arrive in 2022