How to turn on and off any Xiaomi Mi Band

We explain why the Xiaomi Mi Band cannot be turned off and we reveal several alternative methods to briefly block or turn off this bracelet.

Surely you have or have had at some point one of the models of the Chinese giant’s smart bracelet, the Xiaomi Mi Band, and when you take it out of the box you you have gone crazy looking for the on and off button of this wearable. By not finding it, surely you have wondered how you can turn this sports bracelet on and off and after doing a brief search in Google you will have discovered that the answer is that you can’t.

Any of the six versions of the Xiaomi Mi Band lacks a bracelet on and off system, since it will always be on and will only turn off if it runs out of battery.

Taking into account all this, then we are going to explain to you, first of all, why can’t the Xiaomi Mi Band be turned off and secondly, we are going to reveal a series of Alternative methods to briefly lock or turn off any Xiaomi Mi Band.

Why can’t the Xiaomi Mi Band be turned off?

The Xiaomi Mi Band It cannot be turned off because it lacks physical buttons for it, since it only has a small touch screen from which we can manage all the options of this smart bracelet, among which there is obviously the shutdown function.

The Xiaomi quantifying bracelet is designed to be worn constantly, since it has an autonomy of up to 15 days and recharges it when it is running out of battery. Thus, the only way to turn off a Xiaomi Mi Band is to leave it without charge.

Alternative methods to briefly lock or turn off the Xiaomi Mi Band

Although you cannot leave the Xiaomi Mi Band off, you do have a series of alternative methods that will allow you briefly lock or turn off Xiaomi smart bracelet, which we will detail below.

Lock the Xiaomi Mi Band

The option that is most similar to turning off the sports bracelet is to lock it, a function that is available from the Mi Band 4 and that we will have to activate, not from the bracelet itself, but from the app that controls it, Mi Fit.

To lock your Mi Band You just have to carry out the following actions:

Check that your bracelet is linked to the Mi Fit application

Open the Mi Fit app and access the tab Profile which is located in the lower right corner of the application

which is located in the lower right corner of the application Select the Xiaomi Mi Band that you are using and access its settings

Enter section Laboratory and check the option Bracelet lock

and check the option Enter twice a 4-digit PIN code with numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4

Click on the button Keep that appears in the upper right part of the app

In this way, every time you try to turn on the screen of your Xiaomi Mi Band, this it will ask you for the previously established PIN code to unlock it.

Activate do not disturb mode

The second alternative method more similar to turning off the Xiaomi Mi Band is activating the Do Not Disturb mode, by which you will stop receiving alerts and notifications on your bracelet.

To activate the Do Not Disturb mode on your Mi Band you just have to access the section Plus within the menu of your bracelet and click on the option Do not bother. Once inside, you can turn it on or off quickly and easily.

Restart or reset the Xiaomi Mi Band

Finally, you can briefly turn off your Mi Band performing a factory reset or reset, as if it were a mobile. To do this, you must access the section again Plus, click on the option Settings which is at the bottom and select either of the two alternatives: Restart or Factory reset.

You must bear in mind that the reset will erase all settings from the bracelet returning it to the state it was in when you took it out of the box, while restarting will not lose anything.

