Hundreds more flights canceled across the country due to the rise of covid-19 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

As of 6 a.m., 385 flights had already been canceled, casting doubt on the hasty return home of thousands of travelers during the holidays, according to reported ABC News.
As of Sunday, Delta Airlines has canceled 129 flights, JetBlue 110, United Airlines 94 and American Airlines have canceled another 52, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Since Christmas Eve, several of the major US airlines have canceled more than 2,000 flights.
Staff shortage due to omicron
Delta, United and JetBlue had said Friday that the omicron variant was causing personnel problems that led to flight cancellations. United spokeswoman Maddie King said staff shortages continued to cause cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” he said of Omicron’s impact on staff. Delta and JetBlue did not respond to questions on Saturday.
According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their flights scheduled for Saturday. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights on Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
American Airlines spokesman Derek Walls said the cancellations were due to “sick calls related to COVID-19.” European and Australian airlines have also canceled flights during the holiday season due to COVID-related staffing problems. 19.
Flights canceled without notice
For travelers, the cancellations meant time away from loved ones, chaos at the airport and the stress of spending hours queuing and phoning to try to rebook flights. Peter Bockman, a retired actor, and his daughter Malaika, a university student, were due to be in Senegal on Saturday celebrating with relatives they had not seen in a decade. But their flight on Friday at 7:30 pm from New York to Dakar was canceled, which they did not know until they reached the airport. They were there until 2 in the morning trying to book a new flight.
“No one organized, nor tried to figure things out,” he said, blaming Delta for the lack of customer service. “No one explained anything. Not even: ‘We’re really sorry, here’s what we can do to help you.’
Their new flight, for Monday night, has a layover in Paris, and they are concerned there will be problems with that flight as well. They have already missed a big family reunion scheduled for Saturday.
Flight delays and cancellations related to personnel shortages have been a common problem for the US airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel plummeted, and this year they were understaffed when travel recovered.
To alleviate staff shortages, countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom have reduced the duration of COVID-19 quarantines by allowing people to return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar action or risk further disruptions to air travel. On Thursday, the United States cut isolation standards for COVID-19 only for healthcare workers.
This article contains information from the Associated Press