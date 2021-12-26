Hundreds more flights canceled across the country due to the rise of covid-19 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

For travelers, the cancellations meant time away from loved ones, chaos at the airport and the stress of spending hours queuing and phoning to try to rebook flights. Peter Bockman, a retired actor, and his daughter Malaika, a university student, were due to be in Senegal on Saturday celebrating with relatives they had not seen in a decade. But their flight on Friday at 7:30 pm from New York to Dakar was canceled, which they did not know until they reached the airport. They were there until 2 in the morning trying to book a new flight.