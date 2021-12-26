“I would not stop crying”: this was the reunion of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio after three years without seeing each other

One of the longest-lasting friendships in Hollywood is undoubtedly that of Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio, who starred in the iconic film “Titanic” in 1994 and have remained very close ever since. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, they could not see each other in person for almost three years, something that changed recently and that the actress told in a recent interview. How was the reunion lived? Here we tell you.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner revealed that after a long wait she was finally able to meet her friend again in what she described as a “heartbreaking” meeting.

“Could not Stop crying”, has recognized the 46-year-old actress. “I’ve known him for half a life!“Added Kate Winslet, star of stories like” A Secret Passion “and” Beyond the Mountain. “

According to the famous one, it was thanks to the fact that each one resides in different parts of the world (New York and London, respectively) that their reunion became increasingly difficult to achieve: “We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other due to the pandemic“.

In addition to talking about their meeting, Kate took a trip back in time and remembered what it was like to work with Leonardo DiCaprio for the movie “Titanic”: “During that shoot I turned 21 and Leo, 22” recalled the actress. “It was not pleasant for any of us, but at least we were together,” he said.

After the resounding success of this film, the actors did not meet again until the filming of Revolutionary Road, where they played a married couple who were fighting for their relationship. And although they have been repeatedly questioned about a possible relationship, they have made it clear that they are just friends: “He is my great friend. We are united of for life”added the actress.

