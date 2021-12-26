In February 2022, Chile will place a fourth vaccine dose for fear of omicron

Faced with the omicron variant, the health authorities of chili have confirmed that, as of February 15, they will begin to administer a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to “selected groups”, including older adults, health personnel and people with comorbidity.

“We have calculated that, after February 15, we will begin with the fourth dose, with selected groups, as we did at the beginning of the vaccination,” confirmed the Minister of Chile Health, Enrique Paris, in statements to the Duna station.

Chilean health authorities have confirmed 981 new positive cases this Wednesday, in such a way that the total number of infected is close to 1.8 million.

Similarly, another six deaths have been added, bringing the total number of deaths to 38,900 since the start of the pandemic.

Israel: 4th dose

In this way, Chile would join Israel, whose authorities already advanced this Tuesday that they would launch a vaccination campaign to inoculate a fourth dose in order to face the advance of the new omicron variant.

Israel ruled that health personnel and people who are immunosuppressed or over 60 years of age will be able to apply a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The decision was made by the Pandemic Treatment Staff, a panel of local health experts and disclosed through a statement in which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on the population of his country to be vaccinated again.

“This is wonderful news that will help us overcome the omicron that is engulfing the world,” said the president, who noted that Israel, the first country to approve the use of a third dose, is once again positioning itself as a health “pioneer” with the application of the fourth.

“Also in this wave, as we did with [la variante] delta, we aim to be active and do our best to win. The world will follow us ”, added the premier on his social networks.

