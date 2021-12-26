In November, the Civil Aviation Board had banned flights between the DR and South Africa by omicron

On November 26, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) suspended all air operations between the Dominican Republic and South Africa, as well as five other countries to prevent the entry of omicron.

However, just one month after the measure, Public health reported the first case of the variant omicron in DR from South Africa.

In a press release, Public health identifies South Africa as the country of origin from which this first case came. The possibility of the existence of other cases of the dreaded variant is highlighted.

Before the affirmation of Public health, a clarifying response is expected from the President of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Marte Piantini, how that passenger would have arrived with omicron from South Africa before the existence of resolutions that prohibited such air operations.

“This is an imported case from South Africa, who presented mild symptoms, received outpatient medical care, later evolving satisfactorily, “he said. Public health.

“In this case, appropriate measures were taken, according to epidemiological surveillance procedures for the Covid-19 in the country ”, the institution said in a statement.

The communiqué of Civil Aviation Board (JAC) warned that the suspension of aerial activities with South Africa entered into force that day before a variant omicron.

“As of today all air operations are suspended from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland, and Angola. Entry is prohibited to all passengers arriving at Dominican Republic of these territories. Or that they have been in the last 14 days “, reported Mars Piantini November 26.

“The new measure is contained in resolution 278-2021 and modifies regarding South Africa the resolutions 105-2021, 133-2021, 146-2021 and 147-2021 regarding the special requirements to enter the national territory “, cites the press release of the JAC.

Public health indicates that after the detection of the case and the one presented in chili coming from Dominican Republic, they investigate existence of other possible cases from omicron.

“After this case the General Directorate of Epidemiology received the notification, from National Liaison Center for him International Health Regulations of Chile, reporting the case of a person traveling from RD toward chili, and that after a test of PCR give positive to the variant omicron; in these cases, the DIGEPI continues the investigations of other possible cases of Ómicron in the country.

It is remembered that a 29 year old girl traveled from the Dominican Republic until chili and the variant of the Covid-19, omicron.

In a press release published by the Regional Ministerial Secretary of Health of Los Ríos, it is reported that a 29-year-old female from Dominican RepublicIt would be the first case detected with the omicron variant in that region.

They indicated that the woman arrived from Dominican Republic on December 17, testing positive for omicron after a test carried out at the airport.