Intensive Medicine asks to reinforce the measures against Covid-19 in the face of the rise in infections

MADRID, December 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC) considers that the current epidemiological situation regarding Covid-19 is “highly worrying”, for which it asks the health administrations to consider “seriously” the intensification of the usual measures to reduce transmission, given the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Among its proposals is the acceleration of revaccination of adults with the third booster dose, especially in the most vulnerable. “Vaccination continues to be the most effective measure to reduce the impact of Delta and Ómicron in hospitalization and also to reduce the circulation of the virus, and the third dose is being observed very effective to achieve these objectives,” they recall. On the other hand, they ask for a greater limitation of capacity and numerous meetings in public spaces.

As they have detailed, their greatest concern is due to the high transmission of the virus, with all the essential epidemiological indicators (cumulative incidence, hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU) on a sustained rise during the last four weeks; as well as the partial loss of immunity conferred by the vaccines after five months of inoculation of the second dose.

On the other hand, they criticize the slowness in the administration of the third dose of the vaccine. “According to recently published data, only 53 percent of the population aged between 60 and 70 years have received the third dose,” they have assured.

Furthermore, the arrival of the new omicron variant has mutations that make it highly transmissible in immunized subjects. “According to the epidemiological data available from the United Kingdom and Denmark, the growth of people infected by Ómicron is exponential and it is also beginning to be detected significantly in Spain”, they warn.

“Although the capacity of Ómicron to cause serious disease has not yet been determined, previous experience has taught us that, if the number of cases increases massively, there will be serious patients who require hospitalization and there will also be deaths,” they warn.

SITUATION IN ICU

Regarding the situation of the ICUs, they warn that “it can be summarized in the fact that the number of admitted patients has tripled during the last 4 weeks, with a current figure that exceeds 1,300 patients admitted throughout the country.”

“The occupancy rates of the ICU by patients with COVID 19 already exceed 20 percent in five autonomous communities, and 80 percent of these patients will require invasive mechanical ventilation with an average stay of 3 weeks,” they say, adding that Furthermore, some units have already been expanded to be able to continue treating patients with pathologies other than Covid-19.

Thus, they appeal to the general population to remember that it is “an absolute priority” to respect the measures to stop the spread of the virus: get vaccinated as soon as possible, completing the vaccination guidelines, including the third dose; the use of a well-fitting face mask, especially in confined spaces; maintain social distance; frequent hand washing; stay home in case you are not well; avoid closed spaces with insufficient ventilation, ventilate whenever possible, avoid crowds of people and mass gatherings and, finally, strict compliance with quarantines when indicated.