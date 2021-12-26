Is Uriel Estrada leaving? They filter that Al Extremo, from TV Azteca, will premiere a new fixed host

After the departure of Carmen Munoz in November, the program “To the extreme” from Aztec TV remained unchanged in team; However, it recently emerged that during the first week of January the new member of the team will be announced.

According to what the renowned journalist Álex Kaffie revealed, the Television of the Ajusco He has been looking for a month for this driver to agree to join his ranks.

“The first week of January the new host of Al Extremo, whom Televisión Azteca has been convincing for a month to accept her job offer, will sign her service provision contract. If nothing changes the plans, because the saying goes “from the plate to the mouth the soup falls”, the aforementioned will soon join the Al Extremo team, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that the arrival of this new talent would be ideal, so that the absence of Anette Cuburu, who will be off the air for at least 15 days, does not affect the audience of the program, which conducts Uriel Estrada.

And it is that the public of To the extreme go that reacts immediately, because when he got up Carmen Munoz Several viewers stopped watching the program for a while, since they did not understand the reason why they had been given the opportunity in that program, which had nothing to do with the reality show “Enamorándonos”, which he had previously hosted.

The same thing happened when it came out Juan Barragan. According to the headline of “Everything for Women”, Maxine woodside, “With the departure of Barragán there was a significant drop in the rating.”

You may also like:

Vicente Fernández: This is how they celebrated the first Christmas without the Charro de Huentitán (PHOTOS)

Can you bring me a baby ?: Cynthia Rodríguez collapses when reading her letter to Santa Claus (VIDEO)

Silvia Pinal: What celebrities are at risk of contracting COVID-19 after having lived with her?

Anette Cuburu is under terrible suspicion; TV Azteca prefers to “rest it”