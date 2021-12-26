“It would be the same if Verstappen went to Mercedes”: the incredible comparison of Checo Pérez

If something has been criticized Sergio Checo Pérez Despite having been one of the main reasons why Max Verstappen, his Red Bull teammate, became world champion, it is his irregularity between race and race. And the Mexican, tired of always hearing the same voices and also the same speech, finally responded.

It is not that the man from Guadalajara is 100% satisfied with his performance throughout the season, he has even sought positivity to be able to overcome disastrous classifications, but based on this, Checo Pérez left a subtle comparison to explain why it has not been able to be constant throughout 2021.

Pérez has shown his annoyance with the criticism he receives for his performance during the season

“Even as a driver you come to underestimate things. Driving a different power unit is a completely different task. It would be the same if, for example, Verstappen went to Mercedes, their cars are very different.”explained the Mexican, quite tired of those who constantly point him out.

While is true that Checo Pérez he has had enormous performances and the following week he couldn’t settle down even in practice, it was totally important for Red Bull. Even the native of Guadalajara ended up being important for Verstappen to take the crown of best driver in the world in 2021.

Pérez acknowledged that it would not be easy for Max to change to a totally different vehicle after so long.

In this way, the tapatío He finishes clarifying that it is not easy to change cars, and even have to adapt to the fact of being second in the consideration of the team and the fans, but this will not stop him for a 2022 that will come with more experience, knowledge and dreams intact. .

Verstappen’s gift to Checo Pérez

While they have shown no signs of having struck up a friendship, the relationship between Checo Pérez and Verstappen seems to be very good. This is why the Dutchman, grateful for his gesture at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, gave him a curious gift.

Mad Max gave him a Honda NSX, valued at 150 thousand euros, along with a fairly large crystal glass, to which the man from Guadalajara responded with a joke: “This is good for tequila.” For his part, the Mexican returned the European courtesy, with a joke package, a false nose and a spyglass.