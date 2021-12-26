“It’s a male body against a female body”: US swimming judge resigns amid controversy over transgender athlete

Previously, Lia Thomas, who is breaking several records in the women’s category, was called Will and, until 2018, she was part of the men’s team.

Cynthia Millen, an American sports judge who officiated the events of USA Swimming, the United States’ swimming body for about 30 years, has resigned from her position. His resignation is due to a long controversy about the transgender swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, Lia Thomas, 22, who has broken an enormous number of records since she began competing in the women’s category. Previously, the athlete was named Will Thomas and, until 2018, was part of the men’s team.

Current National College Sports Association (NCAA) regulations indicate that transgender athletes may compete alongside female-born students as long as they have been made testosterone suppression treatment for 12 months.

Thomas also underwent hormone change therapy, which began in May 2019. However, in one of the races, Thomas reached the goal 38 seconds before his rival who finished second, marking an abysmal difference between first and second place. In this way, the student was qualified for a prestigious NCAA championship, scheduled for March.

“I have told my colleagues that I cannot continue in a sport that allows biological men to compete against women. Everything fair about swimming is being destroyed,” Millen wrote in his resignation letter, which he shared with The Washington Times.

“I don’t want to criticize Lia, whatever she is, Lia is a daughter of God, a precious person, but bodies swim against bodies“Millen noted, adding that officiating an event in which Thomas participated would deny her the right to compete against other swimmers.

“It is a masculine body against the feminine ones. And that masculine body can never change. male body will always be a male body“The judge tried to explain her position.

Earlier, a group of parents of some students who are on the same swim team as Thomas sent a letter to university officials, the NCAA, and the Ivy League intercollegiate sports conference, demanding that the rules that allow athletes be changed. transgender compete in women’s pageants.