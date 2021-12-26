Masters of the Universe: Its creator lost his life at age 80 | INSTAGRAM

The creator of the master toys of the universe, Mark Taylor, has lost his life at age 80 in his own home, this while he was accompanied by his partner who is responsible for giving the statement through his social networks.

The creator of these toys, which are part of MattelHe was trying to make action figures related to the future, space and fantasy, so his designs were influenced by that idea.

Surely your childhood was full of those characters that Mark created and you did not know, sadly today we have the news that he has gone to rest.

His designs were a great revolution, very interesting figures that became very successful, he was the creator of He Man, Skeletor, Grayskull Castle and much more.

Each character that he designed already had a small comic where his story was being told, the goal was to bring these toys to television and movies, which he would achieve.

Mark Taylor fans said goodbye to him on social media.



The toys made him gain a lot of fame, but thanks to the pressure from the creator of the toys and the creative team he had to change the environment a bit and went to another company.

In a Netflix documentary called Toys That Made Us you can appreciate a little more of the complete history of masters of the universe, as well as the mind of its creator who got ahead of us along the way.

We hope that Mark Taylor may rest in peace and prompt resignation for his loved ones, family and friends.