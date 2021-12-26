J Balvin admits his mistake about the Latin Grammy and talks about René Pérez

The urban exponent J Balvin confessed that he was wrong when he called for the boycott of the past Latin Grammys, a controversy that caused him a media dispute with the Puerto Rican René Pérez.

The statements of the Colombian reggaeton were made in an interview with the digital content creator Elkin de la Hoz – known as “Tell me King ”-, who is also a native of Colombia. The interview was published today on their digital platforms.

“The biggest mistake that I had when the Grammys happened was to call people instead of me to speak directly with the Academy and with the artists and tell them this is happening. It is one thing to call for power and another thing to use it. I called him. Then it was a we are not going to do what you say, even if we agree. I understood it and I learned it. Now I am more strategic “, revealed the interpreter of” Water “.

“Of course I felt lonely. That’s where I learned, “he confessed to questions from” Tell me King. “

On the loneliness he experienced in his claim in which few of his colleagues of the genre publicly supported him, he admitted that it was understandable since they were not going to “enter a war” of what he said and what “Resident” responded to him.

“Obviously, a lot of people didn’t want to get in for fear that someone would answer them, but I understand because it wasn’t their situation either. The Avengers that were thrown with me were the ones I needed. I realized who I am counting on. Austin, (Archangel), because he made it public and I do want to name that one. There were many artists and producers and people from Colombia who supported me. I understand it because they don’t have to stick their ass for me either, “said the artist who thanked Arcángel and who incidentally clarified that” my thing is not fronting and it has never been because I come from a complicated city. “

Regarding his relationship with the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, he indicated that he will soon have a meeting with members.

Reconciliation with Resident?

On the other hand, to questions about the media controversy that he starred in with Residente, he reiterated that he was not going to go into details of what both exponents spoke out of the public eye, but affirmed that “Everyone has a clear conscience.”

“I know what I said. Why didn’t I come out to talk? To foolish words, deaf ears. If I had felt something that I had to give an explanation, I would go out … as I did with the song ‘Perra’ because there was the example… there was the song. There was the video. Your word against mine and I didn’t see that I had to give an explanation ”, mentioned José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, Christian name of the artist who established a marketing strategy in reference to the comparison that Pérez made about his music that he called a hot dog and that the Colombian took advantage of by selling merchandise with the image of a hot dog.

“Can you make a reconciliation at some point with René?” King asked Balvin.

“Yeah right. Not friends. But if you talk and things are clear, there is no problem. I considered him a friend, my friend, that’s why it hurt ”, admitted Balvin.

The public dispute

The controversy between both urban artists arose as a result of Balvin’s expressions before the nominations of the last edition of the Latin Grammy.

“The Grammys don’t value us, but they need us. It is my opinion and nothing against the other genres because they deserve all the respect. But the trick is already boring. We give them ratings, but they don’t give us respect (Pd. I’m nominated so they don’t come because I’m hurt) JOSE ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

That same day, he added another message that was the trigger for the situation, by which he urged that no artist of the urban genre attend the celebration of the Latin Grammy Awards. Both tweets were deleted from the social network.

Faced with that boycott request, Pérez met J Balvin in a controversy that went beyond a criticism of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and became a personal matter.

Resident, he recorded a video and published it on his Instagram account, where he spoke directly and loudly to the Colombian, who was nominated for the best “Song of the Year” award for the song “Agua” together with Tainy.

“To understand, because I am lost, José. If the Grammys don’t value us, then why do I have 31 Grammys? I’m not urban, I don’t rap, what genre are we talking about? From what I saw yesterday they nominated many colleagues who gave him cab% $ #: C. Tangana, Rauw Alejandro, Nathy Peluso, Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Ozuna, Karol G, Farruko, DJ Nelson, Jhay Cortez, Farina, Rafa Pabón , Yotuel, Beatriz Luengo, Myke Towers ”, the Puerto Rican listed.

Immediately afterwards, Residente compared J Balvin’s music to hot dogs, a meal that, according to the Puerto Rican, everyone likes, but when they want to taste a good dish they go to a good restaurant.

The reaction of the voice of “Red” was a message in the comments section of the Resident post: “I respect your opinion.”

However, when it seemed that the matter would be forgotten, the Colombian published several photos in which he pretended to be a seller in a hot dog cart. At the same time, merchandise such as caps and T-shirts with the drawing of a hot dog were put up for sale.

The situation further bothered Residente, who took the opportunity to make another public and direct download to J Balvin by playing a video on social networks.

“There are the street codes. Speak up front. Have compassion for others. That same compassion is what I had, the day you called me crying, the day I uploaded the video that you asked me to please download, I downloaded it, cab & ^ $. You ended up calling everyone to find me. You left me like eight messages on WhatsApp, telling me false and on the networks you write me ‘I respect your opinion’. Cab # $, what could be more false than to write me a shit on WhatsApp and in front of people make yourself the nicest? My brother, I am the same through the networks that in front of you, with my thousand mistakes, with my impulsivities that constantly get me into a thousand problems, but at least I am real, I am. I’m honest, I’m just one person, not 20 different people like you, cab% # $. We agreed that you erased the nonsense you wrote and I downloaded my video, “said Residente in his recorded message. Among other details that the Puerto Rican artist revealed was that he wrote the message that J Balvin published on his social networks in reaction to a series of civil protests that occurred in Colombia between 2019 and 2020 against the government of President Iván Duque. “So they understand: the only message you wrote to your country is written by a Puerto Rican because it doesn’t even come out … To top it off, you copy it literally from WhatsApp, paste it under your video and you’re such a liar that you put it ‘José’, as if you had written it ”, declared the Puerto Rican.

J Balvin, did not continue the controversy with Pérez.

However, he received other criticism from a sector of Colombian society that calls him very lax and does not express himself on those issues that affect his country, both at the political and civil rights levels. He was named #eltibiodemedellin with a trend on social networks.

Pérez attended the Latin Grammy awards ceremony last November and was responsible for reading an emotional message to the Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Blades, who in the 22nd edition received the special award Person of the Year 2021 for his various social and cultural contributions.