Jamaicón Villegas. Who was the historic Chivas player?

One of only two footballers to win eight titles with him Guadalajara, José Efrén Villegas (June 20, 1934 – December 24, 2021), was a fierce defender on the left who made an era with the Chivas and it was an important part of the National selection, but that was marked by an anecdote that gave name to a “syndrome” of which many people speak, although several do not know the origin.

Since I was little, Villegas He was not afraid to show his feelings, something not so well seen in the first half of the last century. That is why since childhood he was nicknamed “Jamaican“, nickname with which he made history.

His speed and strength in the brand led him to stand out with the Guadalajara during the time of “Champion“In some international tournaments, it was the turn of the historic winger to score Garrincha, who couldn’t get over it. That is why there was no doubt that he would submit it when the Mexican and Brazilian National Teams faced each other in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

The problem is that, during the preparation tour, one night he was absent from the dinner of the Tricolor. When questioned about the cause, he said that he was sad, since he missed his mother and that what he wanted to eat was a birria, so he was melancholic.

It was then that the famous “Jamaicón disease“, which is attributed to anyone who goes on a trip and longs for their place of origin.

Although he did not have an outstanding performance, he fulfilled in that world Cup and in Chile 1962.

In 1972 he retired, after 20 years in the Sacred Flock.

