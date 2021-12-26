Jealous of Mijares when Canelo Álvarez dedicated a song to Lucero?

Lucero Hogaza León ,? Artistically known as Lucero, she is a Mexican singer, songwriter, actress, television presenter, and businesswoman. He began his career as Lucerito, when he was 10 years old, on Mexican television variety shows.

bright Star and Canelo Álvares met in the city of Monterrey, the place where the boxer had come to deliver more than 5,000 toys to the neediest children. The boxer had attended with his representative who offered a year-end inn to which Álvarez was invited, as well as the singer and her ex-husband Mijares.

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known by his nickname “Canelo”, is a Mexican professional boxer who has won world championships in four different weight divisions. Álvarez began boxing at 13 years old, after witnessing the professional debut of his older brother Rigoberto Álvarez. The boxer always proclaimed himself a fan of bright Star and this time he had the opportunity to prove it.

bright Star Y Mijares gave a concert for those present at the party, in which little by little Saúl Canelo Álvarez was gaining prominence, first because he approached until bright Star to give him a kiss and give him a rose. After this, the boxer was shamed by the circumstances and took the stage to sing, with a special dedication to bright Star.

Meanwhile Mijares he had to wait his turn to be able to continue with the show, and even accepted, laughing when the athlete asked him: “You can play the guitar for me here, mijo”, pointing to a space next to him on stage and as the artist did not put resistance and went to the site, the boxer thanked him saying, “How I love you Mijares!”.

On the Instagram account of bright Star He left the corresponding thanks for the moment lived, therefore Lucero wrote: “With the great @canelo, my admiration always! Thank you for putting the name of Mexico for everything, dear friend! ”. For his part Mijares He posted on his Instagram account: “Incredible night with my dear Champion @canelo. Thank you for inviting @luceromexico and me. A hug with much affection. We had a spectacular time”