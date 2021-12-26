Jennifer Lopez’s reaction after being mistreated by protesters

It was precisely while the singer Jennifer Lopez I was about to go shopping at the Gucci store. A group of protesters He caught her off guard and started yelling at her about everything.

In the middle of the street, it was possible to see how dozens of protesters from the group PETA They were cruel to the singer, verbally abusing her and scaring her.

A Nightmare: Jennifer Lopez’s Shopping Outing

The “Diva of the Bronx”, Jennifer Lopez She had decided to go shopping to distract herself, after she had been separated from her partner for a few hours. The singer chose to go on her own to Beverly hills to a luxurious and leisurely stroll, but, despite himself, quickly turned into a nightmare.

Just at the time the singer was visiting the Gucci store on Fifth Avenue, was surprised by a group of protesters who belong to the animal rights organization PETA. They stayed there and some entered the store to yell at the diva mercilessly.

From “animal abuser“to yell at her to” stop using animal skins “the abuse did not stop, until the singer came for help.

Jennifer Lopez’s reaction after the mistreatment of protesters

Immediately after the shouting began from the protesters, Jennifer Lopez was furious and he asked his employees to come to his aid. Meanwhile, the singer tried to hide in the establishment with some concern.

According to the medium ABC, the group of activists yelled at him to stop wearing animal skins, while they saw that they were dressed with video cameras and mobiles. It didn’t take long for the protesters to be evicted by the security guards, nor for JLo to leave with her security team and her daughter Emme.

Source: 20minutos.es

Until now, the singer did not make any kind of statement from what has occured. However, it is speculated that he was in a very bad mood And, in short, the only thing he was looking for was to make a super gift to his love, Ben affleck.

Do you think that Jennifer Lopez she must have been furious at the unexpected mistreatment of protesters Or because of Ben’s comments to his ex?