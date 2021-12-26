Julio César Chávez Jr gives donation to Culiacán hospital for Christmas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Julio César Chávez Junior He showed his human side this end of the year. And it is that the Mexican boxer announced that on the occasion of the Christmas, went to Culiacán Pediatric Hospital, Sinaloa, to do one donation for the staff who work there and for the children that are cared for in the hospital.

The son of The Great Champion made this contribution known on its social networks, highlighting that the most important thing for him was spending time with people who works in the place and with the children who seek to regain their health.

“I had to go to the Culiacán Pediatric Hospital. I gave the most important, time to children and their parents with all my heart. Then money for medicines, toys, food. The most important thing is that we did it for God and for those who really need it, It is from our Lord God who sent us these blessings, “wrote the boxer on his Instagram account, where he also shared photos of the moment.

Nevertheless, Julito did not disclose the economic amount donated to the Culiacán Pediatric Hospital, although there is no doubt that the gesture made is worthy of recognition.

Ready your next fight

Chávez Junior revealed that he is initiating talks to a fight against youtuber Jake Paul, although he indicated that if the fight against the American does not take place, he has already considered getting into the ring in February 2022.

“It’s a matter of cheering (Jake Paul). Let it be done, I am more than satisfied if an agreement is reached, if not I have a date on February 5 in Mexico”.