Jürgen Damm opens the doors to Chivas de Guadalajara

The arrival of Roberto Alvarado it has been postponed with the passing of days. When everything seemed arranged between Chivas Y Blue Cross, Piojo would have put obstacles in his move to Guadalajara, and according to various sources of information, the midfielder affirmed his intentions to remain in the cement squad.

This ‘stop’ has caused other routes to be activated in the pass market from the Flock, and one of the names that has sounded louder in recent hours has been that of Jurgen Damm, player of the Atlanta United. The midfielder would not frown upon a return to the MX League and there are already several teams that have asked about their contractual situation.

According to information from the journalist Alberto Pérez Landa, Damm would not look down on his signing for Chivas. In addition, he considers that a return to Aztec football would be a good challenge at this point in his career despite feeling happy in the MLS.

“There is the option, let’s see what happens between managers. Chivas is a great team, Atlanta too, so everything is in God’s hands”, declared the former Tigres UANL to the social communicator.

And it is that from Chivas they continue looking for solutions that can generate illusion to the fans through signings. First it was Sebastián Córdova who gave the fright after the barter with America fell; Now it is Alvarado who is not completely convinced to play for Akron, so the Damm option continues to gain strength and the player was already willing.