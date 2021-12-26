Keanu Reeves: the tragic story behind the celebrity – People – Culture

Keanu reeves He is not exactly the most versatile actor in Hollywood, but he is one of the most beloved. His roles in productions such as “The Amazing Adventure of Bill and Ted”, “Maximum Speed”, “John Wick” and – he could not miss – “The Matrix” has earned him the appreciation of the public and film critics.

The actor is back in the ‘public arena’ thanks to the premiere of the fourth installment from ‘Matrix’. The saga, which narrates the awakening of humans who managed to get out of the lethargy imposed by a superior alien race, was more than fifteen years without major news.

Reeves ‘return in the role of’Neo‘was applauded by the fans of’ Matrix ‘. The new film also brings back some of the most iconic characters in the franchise. However, except for ‘Neo’ and ‘Trinity’, the other main roles are played by new actors – there are, for example, Laurence Fishburne as the remembered ‘Morpheus’ or Hugo Weaving as the ‘Agent Smith’.

The Matrix Resurrections movie.

Many netizens recently recalled the life and work of Reeves and they dusted off a few stories that, for some followers of the actor, mark his taciturn and lonely character. On him weighs the legend of being a ‘humble’ celebrity who goes to the sets in public transport and eat anywhere without having to go to prestigious restaurants or exclusive places on the Hollywood scene.

This has some truth, but why did he acquire the fame of having a ‘dark past’ that saddens and determines him?

The loss of a daughter and their separation

The actor achieved cinematographic prestige at a very difficult time in his life.

Over the years there has been a lot of speculation about Keanu Reeves’ private life. There was talk of the actor’s childhood – classifying it as ‘tough’ – and the onslaught of adolescence that led him from sports to the sets.

It is known, for example, that Reeves entered the art scene after various frustrations in his career as an athlete: he was part of a team of ice Hockey.

His first steps in acting were promising and sooner rather than later he established himself in a young actor renowned. This led him to be the protagonist of ‘Matrix’, a production with which he made the expected ‘boom’ – an explosion that could already be seen coming after his outstanding performance with Sandra Bullock in ‘Maximum speed’.

At that time, his love life was also on the right track: he had a solid relationship with his colleague Jennifer syme and they were very close to having a daughter.

Unfortunately the delivery had complications and the little born lifeless. This fact had an impact on the couple: both Syme and Reeves relapsed into critical episodes of depression. Their differences, say experts in the world of entertainment, became so acute that, with no alternative, with less and less desire to continue, they parted ways.

A second chance that never came

Specialized portals agree that the time of separation, paradoxically, served to unite them a little more. Syme and Reeves tried to strengthen the relationship even though they weren’t fully together. They wanted, as far as possible, perhaps as expected, to remain good friends.

And everything was going smoothly.

Until April 2001.

Jennifer Syme and Keanu Reeves were together in the late 90s.

According to the review of several portals, Syme was leaving a party at Marilyn Manson’s house when, driving on the road, suffered an accident and died.

That forceful blow, that crack in Reeves ‘soul, was only’ sealed ‘- even if it was only halfway and even if the pain was present as in the first moment when he knew that he would never see Syme again – because of the project of’ Matrix ‘. Reeves was in mourning for a while, but managed to compose himself as best he could to embody ‘Neo’ in the last two installments of what was a trilogy at the time.

Keanu Reeves played ‘Neo’.

The two films were released in 2003. Since then, for lovers of the world of entertainment, the prestige obtained by Reeves did not match his sad character.

Several fans who ‘fell in love’ with ‘Neo’ were unaware of the recent story behind the actor’s silence. Of his withdrawn character. From his fallen gaze. From her unexpected sighs.

On at least three occasions after the success of ‘The Matrix’ the actor had to go out on deny his own death. He also faced bullies and paparazzi.

Embodying ‘Neo’, while immortalizing him, was about to take away any other possibility of emergence. He was about to become a one-part actor.

Until the story of a man who loses his dog and seeks revenge, paradoxically again, saved his career.

Although he had participated in the occasional production before – in ‘Constantine’, the Reeves of the cameras showed the same coldness as the one in real life – it was with ‘John wick‘, in 2014, which found the ideal role. Many experts agree that the movie trilogy of this hit man combined with his characteristics and qualities.

In fact, the new look of ‘Neo’ is reminiscent of ‘John Wick’.

This is what Reeves looked like when he was 51 years old, in 2016. The image shows a scene from the movie ‘John Wick 2: a new day to kill’, released in 2017.

The new installment of ‘Matrix’ shows that ‘Neo’ and ‘Trinity’ are trapped in a kind of eternal repetition of events. By joining the scraps of memories, the characters will have to face, for the last time — and perhaps forever — their destiny.

