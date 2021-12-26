LeBron James makes Christmas history but Lakers lose to Nets

The Angels – Nic Claxton broke the tie by crowning an alley-oop in front of Lebron James, with 40.7 seconds remaining, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 on Saturday night in the nba.

The meeting marked the return of James Harden and the Nets after a week-long absence from COVID-19.

Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, the last of which was a fly ball to Claxton, who caught two-handed and landed on James’ nose.

The Lakers star had just helped erase a 20-point deficit.

After beating the All-Star player 17 times on the play, Claxton converted a free throw. The three-point action put the score at 118-115.

Patty Mills added 34 points to the cause of the Nets, who had postponed their previous three games due to not having enough available players. They continued to lack Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among other members.

Bruce Brown had 16 points and DeAndre ‘Bembry added 15.

James scored 39 to pass Kobe Bryant as the player with the most points scored in Christmas games. But that didn’t stop the Lakers from suffering their fifth loss in a row.