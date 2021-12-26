List of the most downloaded iPhone games of the week on the App Store | from December 20 to 26 | Cell phones | Smartphone | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Tired of the same apps? Today we bring you the list of games for cell phones with the most downloaded iOS operating system of the week, according to the application App Annie, both free and paid. All video games featured on this list can be downloaded through the App Store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on the App Store, while the free game for iPhone with the most downloads in the last seven days is Roblox.

Some of the paid games for iOS devices that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 Y Heads Up! On the other hand, Slap And Run Y Streamer rush are the most downloaded free games for Android this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for iPhone

Roblox.

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Slap and Run – VOODOO Streamer Rush – MagicLab Heroes of the Dark – Gameloft Rocket League Sideswipe – Psyonix LLC Coloring Match – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Subway Surfers – Sybo Games ApS Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game – Amanotes Pte. Ltd. Among Us! – InnerSloth LLC Sqube Darkness – Unico Studio LLC

Top 10 paid games for iPhone

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Heads Up! – Warner Bros. Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam, LLC Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games True Skate – True Axis

Top 10 highest grossing games for iPhone

Clash Royale.

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Clash Royale – Supercell DRAGON BALL LEGENDS – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Clash of Clans – Supercell Garena Free Fire – New Age – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Candy Crush Saga – King PUBG MOBILE: ARCANE – Tencent Mobile International Limited DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Coin Master – Moon Active

How to download apps and games on the iPhone or iPad

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open the App Store.

Browse or search for the app you want to download. If you find a game that says Arcade, subscribe to Apple Arcade to play it.

Tap or click the price or Get button. If you see the “Open” button instead of the price or the “Get” button, it means that you have already purchased or downloaded that app.

In the App Store, if an app shows the Get button instead of the price, it means that the app is free. You will not be charged for downloading a free app. Some free apps offer subscriptions and in-app purchases, giving you access to more features and content, among other things. Learn more about in-app purchases and subscriptions.

