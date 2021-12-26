LIVE | Antigua vs Malacateco

See here the information of the different tournaments, click on the tournament you want to follow.

Antigua vs Malacateco they face this saturday December 25th in the second leg in the Semifinal of Opening Tournament 2021 of the Guatemala National League and it will be played in the Thoughtful Stadium from 18:00 hours.

This meeting will define the first team classified to the final of the tournament, the bulls of the Malacateco they have the advantage after winning 2-0 in the id match. Old GFC must win by the same score to qualify for the final of the tournament.

Malacateco needs a tie by any score to qualify for the final for the second time in its history where it hopes to win its first title in the National League.

Antigua vs. Malacateco: When, where and through which channel to watch the game LIVE

The meeting between these two teams will be played on Saturday December 25th starting at 6:00 p.m. Guatemala and will take place in the Thoughtful Stadium. The game can be seen live through the transmission of Tigo Sports for all of Guatemala.

In Chapin soccer We will have the minute by minute account of the meeting completely live and in real time online.

