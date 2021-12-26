Los Angeles Lakers and the calendar of terror after Christmas in NBA

Of the 47 games that remain in the regular season, in eleven of them he will face rivals such as the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns or Brooklyn Nets.

This December 25, Los angeles lakers will have their Christmas Day match facing the Brooklyn nets, a great opportunity to Lebron James and company to reverse their bad moment, which could become gigantic with the running of the remainder of the 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Currently, the team led by Frank vogel records a negative record of 16 wins and 17 losses, even so it is located in the sixth position of the Western Conference; The issue is that from this date, even after the Game of stars, a calendar of terror is coming.

To give you an idea, the Lakers have 47 games left to conclude the NBA regular season, of this amount, they will have to face eight times to the three best teams in their area, as they are Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

The calendar of terror for LeBron and the Lakers post Christmas



But it is not that he should only play against the best teams in the West, since within the true Everest that will have to face lagoons In the remainder of the regular phase they will have to face teams like the Nets, Miami Heat and the champion Milwaukee bucks.

For now, the Lakers will be able to close the year against rivals “approachable”, since they will have two visiting duels against Houston Rockets (Tuesday, December 28) and Memphis Grizzlies (Wednesday 29), to later receive 2022 in the Crypto Arena, receiving Portland Trail Blazers.